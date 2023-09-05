Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)New Orbi WiFi 6 can’t see the Spark fibre internet
Linuxluver

5816 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#306935 5-Sep-2023 14:01
Send private message quote this post

I was curious and bought an Orbi WiFi 6.

I currently have Spark fibre and a Huawei B618S modem router.

I can’t get the Orbi to see the Internet at all, via either the ONT directly or the Huawei modem/router.

I have tried configuring it via the Orbi app on both iOS and Android. (Android is much more clear in describing what to do, but the way)

I’ve tried connecting it directly to the fibre ONT (nope) and to a LAN port on the Huawei modem router (nope).

Basically, I’ve used every possible config and nothing works. I can connect to the Orbi wifi but the Orbi never sees the Internet.

I’ve followed the instructions about turning off the power and what / when to connect everything. No luck.

Any helpful hints?




_____________________________________________________________________

I've been on Geekzone over 16 years..... Time flies.... 

Create new topic
Spyware
3217 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3123856 5-Sep-2023 14:23
Send private message quote this post

Would help if you actually mentioned the actual configs, i.e., PPPoE vlan 10 tag for behind ONT, and DHCP no tag for behind router.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
MattEast
224 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3123880 5-Sep-2023 15:39
Send private message quote this post

Had a similar issue with my first Orbi when I tried setting it up. Everything you need should be on this PBTech page https://www.pbtech.co.nz/NetgearISPSettings




Matt East

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 