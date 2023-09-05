Linuxluver

I was curious and bought an Orbi WiFi 6.



I currently have Spark fibre and a Huawei B618S modem router.



I can’t get the Orbi to see the Internet at all, via either the ONT directly or the Huawei modem/router.



I have tried configuring it via the Orbi app on both iOS and Android. (Android is much more clear in describing what to do, but the way)



I’ve tried connecting it directly to the fibre ONT (nope) and to a LAN port on the Huawei modem router (nope).



Basically, I’ve used every possible config and nothing works. I can connect to the Orbi wifi but the Orbi never sees the Internet.



I’ve followed the instructions about turning off the power and what / when to connect everything. No luck.



Any helpful hints?





