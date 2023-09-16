Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Which router? *sense vs Mikrotik vs mDNS/avahi solution
Apologies if this is a how long is a piece of string question.

I'm after a relatively straightforward solution that allows for multiple VLANs, trusted, IoT, cameras and guest.
A supported/integrated mDNS would be ideal.
And possibly future proofing by supporting hyperfibre, but happy to forgo that if it financially doesn't make sense.

I currently have an ER-4 which I'd like to retire, only due to the lack of support. Otherwise it does everything I need above.

I have a pihole doing my DNS only and smart switch that supports VLAN tagging.


I'm not sure I'm keen on spending big money to get something from overseas that I may end up needing warranty support on.

I had thought of getting the Mikrotik rb5009, but it appears they don't(won't) support mDNS.


Is there something that gives me what I need in a single package, at a similar price point to the Mikrotik rb5009?

Rb5009 will do all that except mDNS out of the box. Often requested though. You can do mDNS in a container as ROS 7 has container support, but enabling containers does come with a security disclaimer.

 

 

 

https://forum.mikrotik.com/viewtopic.php?t=194185 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Thanks RunningMan, I had seen that which is why I'm seeing if there's something else that will do what I need and is supported.

I should clarify, I'm needing to be able to cast from a guest VLAN device to a TV on the trusted, and possibly to support devices between Home Assistant and differing VLANs.

Good topic.

I’m in a similar position with an Edgerouter Lite 3 I’d like to retire. I’ve also got fairly dismissed use cases.

I’ve got a heap of Unifi APs so I’m toying between a UDR Pro, RB5009 and an X-sense network appliance.

Given the cost of network appliances it’s probably the cheapest route to go down but then there’s the whole maintainence/ learning curve. It’s be the same learning curve, or more, with Mikrotik.

Unifi is the least performant, most expensive but has the nicest UI. It gets a bit hard to decide.

