Apologies if this is a how long is a piece of string question.



I'm after a relatively straightforward solution that allows for multiple VLANs, trusted, IoT, cameras and guest.

A supported/integrated mDNS would be ideal.

And possibly future proofing by supporting hyperfibre, but happy to forgo that if it financially doesn't make sense.



I currently have an ER-4 which I'd like to retire, only due to the lack of support. Otherwise it does everything I need above.



I have a pihole doing my DNS only and smart switch that supports VLAN tagging.





I'm not sure I'm keen on spending big money to get something from overseas that I may end up needing warranty support on.



I had thought of getting the Mikrotik rb5009, but it appears they don't(won't) support mDNS.





Is there something that gives me what I need in a single package, at a similar price point to the Mikrotik rb5009?