My main work email ISP is KiwiWebHost who I have used for years. In the past, setting up email in Outlook was a relatively straight-forward process - enter the server details and ports and you're good to go.

Over the years it has become more and more difficult to do this as Microsoft has infiltrated the process more and more as it increases integration of services with what seems to be a creeping monopolistic strategy.

I have 2 Windows 11 Pro computers that I want access to my email from. On one of these I have managed a few months ago, somehow, to set up my default email under Outlook in my Office account, but I am having no great joy with the second computer.

I have managed to get Outlook to "connect" to my default email and have received the complementary email confirming that the connection has been made, but no new emails come through on this machine, although they are still arriving appropriately on the first machine. What gives?

I had to get a new mobile phone (Samsung Flip 5) recently and have had zero luck getting my default email on it, although I wqas able to set up my Gmail account.

Any thoughts?