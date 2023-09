hi i have a router ("AX11000") that apparently has 2 separate 5GHz streams and I thought I'd make one stream dedicated for wifi6 (AX) devices and one for everything else (mixed)

i thought that would be a good idea. live in suburb not apartment complex.

Stream A

channels 36/40/44/48/52 DFS

width 20/40/80/160Mhz

Stream B

channels 100/104/108/112/116 DFS

width 20/40/80Mhz

I'm guessing Stream A is the better

Also which channel is ideal for each stream? i know for 2.4GHz you want to use 1/6/11