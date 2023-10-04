Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home network setup help
eranda

#309275 4-Oct-2023 11:29
I have a self-contained flat downstairs of my house and the plan is to rent it out. 

 

I need to set up a separate Wi-Fi network for the person who lives there and should not have any sort of access to the devices in my main network.

 

When the house is being built I put up a CAT cable down to the flat from the router/fiber ont location.

 

Question: What sort of options do I have to create a completely separate wifi network from my main network?

 

Also, the flat is some sort of fire-rated so the main router's signal strength is not enough to get the default guest network to the flat.

 

Devices I currently have:

 

NETGEAR NightHawk RAXE300 router (main router, currently approx 30 wifi devices connected)

 

TP-Link EAP615 access point with TP-Link TL-POE150S poe injector (Currently connected using Cat cable to the flat and has a separate SSID)

 

I would like to see what options are available for me and sort out simple to complex order. Please let me know what devices I need to get as well.

 

 

 

FYI I'm not a network professional, but software.

 

 

 

 

CYaBro
  #3142704 4-Oct-2023 12:41
Are you providing internet as part of the rent or will the tenant pay for that themselves?

 
 
 
 

huckster
  #3142705 4-Oct-2023 12:42
If you have a cable going from the ONT area to the flat, could the tenant not get their own Fibre service on the 2nd ONT port?

 

 

eranda

  #3142710 4-Oct-2023 12:49
CYaBro: Are you providing internet as part of the rent or will the tenant pay for that themselves?

 

Internet is included in the rent, it is just 1 bedroom flat for 1 person. So I don't mind sharing my connection.



eranda

  #3142713 4-Oct-2023 12:51
eranda:

 

CYaBro: Are you providing internet as part of the rent or will the tenant pay for that themselves?

 

Internet is included in the rent, it is just 1 bedroom flat for 1 person. So I don't mind sharing my connection.

 

 

If I do that I believe it is getting another new connection by singing up with a provider. This is a single address (not a duplex) so I'm not sure how it is going to play with. 

frankv
  #3142729 4-Oct-2023 13:39
You need to set up a router between your network and the flat. Typically, a "modem" incorporates a router, which by defaults allows all wired devices to see all other wired devices. Depending on the router, you may be able to set up the routing tables so that it doesn't forward messages from the flat's wire to anywhere but the ONT, and likewise doesn't forward messages from any other wires or the the WiFi to the flat's wire. That will achieve what you want to do.

 

I'm not familiar with the NETGEAR NightHawk RAXE300 router, so can't comment on whether that allows you to control the routing as I've described. Some modems don't.

 

However, depending on how much bandwidth you have from your ISP, you may find that a single person can use a lot of it, and slow down you own downloads and streams. Also, you as the owner of the connection could be legally responsible for whatever your tenant does. In the unlikely event that RIAA decides to chase down pirates again, your name will be what they find first.

 

 

