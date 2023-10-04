I have a self-contained flat downstairs of my house and the plan is to rent it out.

I need to set up a separate Wi-Fi network for the person who lives there and should not have any sort of access to the devices in my main network.

When the house is being built I put up a CAT cable down to the flat from the router/fiber ont location.

Question: What sort of options do I have to create a completely separate wifi network from my main network?

Also, the flat is some sort of fire-rated so the main router's signal strength is not enough to get the default guest network to the flat.

Devices I currently have:

NETGEAR NightHawk RAXE300 router (main router, currently approx 30 wifi devices connected)

TP-Link EAP615 access point with TP-Link TL-POE150S poe injector (Currently connected using Cat cable to the flat and has a separate SSID)

I would like to see what options are available for me and sort out simple to complex order. Please let me know what devices I need to get as well.

FYI I'm not a network professional, but software.