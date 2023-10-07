Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth) What are these on my network?
peejayw

1688 posts

Uber Geek


#309314 7-Oct-2023 16:53
I have been trying to find out why I cant see a Raspberry Pi on my wifi network, it was OK last week, I uses a Windows app called Advanced IP Scanner to look at the connected devices and while looking through the list I came across these two, 192.168.1.6 and .8 that looked odd. The first one is not my Shield, that is correctly shown as 192.168.1.5. Both of them show as manufactured by Raspberry Pi Trading and they have the same mac address. I have no idea what that lighttpd is either. Trying to connect to either ip address in my browser returns a 403 Forbidden.

 

Any clues?




Create new topic
nzkc
1241 posts

Uber Geek


  #3144056 7-Oct-2023 17:14
Was there supposed to be a bit more info or an image? Sort of sounds like your talking to something but we cant see it.

lighttpd is a webserver. Its used by lots of things, but one common one (since you mention a Raspberry Pi) is pihole.

No way, from the info you've given, for us to know what the two IP addresses are. Could be other devices on your network. Could be a single device that is using multiple IP addresses. Since you did mention they have the same MAC address it would imply a single device with two (or more) IP addresses.

 
 
 
 

peejayw

1688 posts

Uber Geek


  #3144058 7-Oct-2023 17:23
Sorry, I meant to include this screenshot, does that help?

 

 




djtOtago
962 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3144104 7-Oct-2023 17:25
Depending on how your raspberry pi is setup and what services are running, it may and can have more than 1 IP address.

 

lighttpd is a small fast http server (web server). It can be bound to its own IP address. The fact you got a 403 response suggests it is running and trying to serve some site of some kind.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76088 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3144107 7-Oct-2023 17:57
Turn off the RaspberryPI and if it disappears from the list you will confirm which device it is.

 

As for the web server, have you tried visiting http://192.168.1.6 ?




peejayw

1688 posts

Uber Geek


  #3144108 7-Oct-2023 18:05
Thanks, I found out what they were, its a Raspberry Pi running FlightRadar and sending data back to them so that answers my question. Now I just have to figure why the Raspberry Pi running OctoPi for my 3d Printer is not showing up as it usually does.




Create new topic





