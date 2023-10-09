Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi all

 

 

 

I've been trying to enable ipv6 address in macvlan and host network for my docker running on a Synology NAS.

 

Enabling ipv6 for docker itself seems quite straightforward, however the subnetting ipv6 addresses is something I have no clue of. (Even at work I try not to touch anything network-y in k8s)

 

 

 

I have read the following articles:

 

- [x] Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial

 

- [x] 2 Degrees Broadband, ipv6 and UniFi Security Gateway

 

- [x] [IPv6] How to set up IPv6 in ASUS Router?

 

 

 

I have got a static IP addresses (believe both v4 and v6) from 2Degrees. Say I received 2404:4400:41fd:6400::/56 from the ISP, am I doing the right thing here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supposedly, I am trying to achieve what I was advised from one of the comments here:

 

Say you received this prefix from 2D: 2404:4400:41fd:6400::/56, you can use any /64s between 2404:4400:41fd:6400::/64 and 2404:4400:41fd:64ff::/64.

 

So your router LAN address can be, for example 2404:4400:41fd:6401::ffff/64,

 

your DHCPv6 range can be 2404:4400:41fd:6401::1000/64 to 2404:4400:41fd:6401::1fff/64

 

and your servers could use 2404:4400:41fd:6401::1/64, 2404:4400:41fd:6401::2/64, 2404:4400:41fd:6401::3/64, ...

 

Easy to manage and easier to type... 😄

 

Just make sure you take notes of which addresses you are already using to avoid conflicts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In the router configuration, you select DHCP (auto assigned or whatever its called). You'll just be assigned the same IP address/IPv6 subnet each time.

 

You do not configure it as static in the router.

 
 
 
 

I understand what you were saying, and I believe this is the solution provided by ASUS themselves: https://www.asus.com/support/FAQ/113990/

 

I guess the complexity here is that I need to specify a CIDR (fixed-cidr-v6) for Docker to assign a subnet to the default bridge network, enabling dynamic IPv6 address allocation, as per Docker documentation: https://docs.docker.com/config/daemon/ipv6/#use-ipv6-for-the-default-bridge-network. And I need a static ipv6 address for one of my docker container to work properly

 

 

 

And I believe because 2Degrees gives non-standard /56 ipv6 blocks, my router or the docker daemon wouldn't be able to automatically get the /64 needed. Hence I was trying to assign static ipv6 blocks at my router level. 

