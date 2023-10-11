Colleague wants to use an App to access his NAS, and VLC works fine.
However, when trying AppleTV App, it needs a URL. 192.168.xxx.xxx etc doesn't work, of course.
Is there a means to name/allocate/create a URL for the NAS on a local network?
Yes... as for how will depend on your router (or other network infrastructure if you're running things like a pihole).
Usually its tied to the DHCP settings of your router as to the domain it'll use. Fritzbox from memory creates a fritz.box domain for example. Others might do something like home.local. Some allow you to specify your own domain. If you're setting a static IP address on the NAS you might have to manually add a static name to the DNS on your router.