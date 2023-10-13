phrozenpenguin

I'm looking at the GRANDSTREAM GWN7003 as an interesting potential upgrade option for the Ubiquiti Edgerouter X SFP. Has anybody used them or got any thoughts?
It has 2x PoE out so can power a couple of APs without needing bricks, it has 9 ethernet ports which is a good few more than other devices, and it does load balancing/failover alongside VPN bits. Its also reasonably priced. However, its also fairly new and not many reviews online. The 7000 model (reviewed here) looks a bit different, although it might just be port/poe config bits.
I'm not sure the equivilant Mikrotik, but suspect it would be a lot more advanced to setup.