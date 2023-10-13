phrozenpenguin

Yes I have 2 x GWN7003's, been in use for approx 1 month.

One for primary home office (gigabit fibre), second for remote location (secondary office on 4g data), and an OpenVPN connection between the two.

I run multiple GWN AP's in both locations (mixture of 7630, 7615, 7610, 7602).

There are a couple of things to note, one is if you turn on features like traffic management / content management (filtering) / app monitoring, then hardware acceleration is turned off and you can't get max performance.

I don't use those features, and get full speed, approx 940 down / 540 up on fibre.

Also some budget limits with the PoE in/out, I run mine with PoE in, and you can configure each of the 2 PoE out ports but only with a limited budget.

Where as if you power with a 24v 1.5A power supply (you'll need to buy one, as only a 24V 1A supply is included) then you have up to 24.8W poe out budget.

Best to read manual, which covers the PoE configuration: https://documentation.grandstream.com/knowledge-base/gwn700x-user-guide/

I've also tried some 2.5G SFP RJ45 modules in them, and they work fine, ran a test connection successfully between 2.5G NIC on PC to QNAP NAS (2.5G).

GWN.cloud management has been good to, can access my remote gwn7003 even without vpn (using GWN.cloud proxy remote access).

And already been 2 firmware upgrades, so fingers crossed hopefully better updates than the old GWN7000 I previously used.

Let me know if there is anything else you want to know?

Also keep an eye on Grandstream forums: https://forums.grandstream.com