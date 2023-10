Hi Team, my mate moved down to Dunedin and forgot to pack their modem into their luggage...

Does anyone know if Huawei B618's supplied by Spark/Skinny/2D etc can be used on Fibre (specifically Voyager), just trying to find something cheap for them to use for a couple of weeks until their stuff arrives and gets unpacked 😅

I know most are used for Wireless Broadband and i'm not sure how locked down they are or if the WAN port is even usable...

Thanks!