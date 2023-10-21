Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Tp-Link M4 Mesh and the rest of my network
cshwone

994 posts

Ultimate Geek


#310463 21-Oct-2023 20:13
Send private message

Hi,

 

To improve the wifi to my daughters cottage I installed a couple of TP-Link M4 units and she now has rock solid internet however..............

 

My configuration is Fritzbox 7490 with the M4 in one of the LAN ports, another port has various bits such as my Diskstation connected through a switch.

 

Any device connected to the Mesh Wifi is fine but cannot see any of the devices connected to another port by cable. 

 

 

 

I am not a network professional or indeed any sort of IT expert, merely a hobbyist if anyone can help out. I can't see anything obvious in the mesh app so I suspect there is something I have to set in the Fritzbox to make the rest of the wired network visible to the mesh system.

 

The main network including the IP address for the M4 is on 192.168.178.xxx, whereas the mesh network created by the app is on 192.168.68.xx which is obviously the core of the problem

mrgsm021
1145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3150867 21-Oct-2023 20:44
Send private message

Maybe turn off DHCP on the M4 mesh network and let the Fritzbox handle the DHCP side of things?

 
 
 
 

Spyware
3239 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3150915 21-Oct-2023 20:47
Send private message

Change the operating mode of the mesh system from router mode to AP mode.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

