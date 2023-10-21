Hi,

To improve the wifi to my daughters cottage I installed a couple of TP-Link M4 units and she now has rock solid internet however..............

My configuration is Fritzbox 7490 with the M4 in one of the LAN ports, another port has various bits such as my Diskstation connected through a switch.

Any device connected to the Mesh Wifi is fine but cannot see any of the devices connected to another port by cable.

I am not a network professional or indeed any sort of IT expert, merely a hobbyist if anyone can help out. I can't see anything obvious in the mesh app so I suspect there is something I have to set in the Fritzbox to make the rest of the wired network visible to the mesh system.

The main network including the IP address for the M4 is on 192.168.178.xxx, whereas the mesh network created by the app is on 192.168.68.xx which is obviously the core of the problem