Dont have a Spark Modem (or use Spark for Internet) so cant help there... but I will suggest an alternative for you:



Set yourself up an Oracle Cloud account and make use of their free tier for instances. They have quite a generous level. I did this so my son and his friends could have a private minecraft server.

Along with a couple of single core 1GB x86 VMs you can also split up a 4 core 24 GB Ampere (ARM) however you want (e.g. 1 instance with those specs, 2 with 2 cores and 12GB ram and so on - up to you). It can be tricky to get the Ampere resources as they are often grabbed quickly. But once you have them its fine.