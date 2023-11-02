Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Repurpose Skinny Smart Modem 2
terrannz

#310573 2-Nov-2023 14:29
Hi,

 

I've recently graduated from 4G to kinda fibre (we moved into an apartment and got connected freedom which is fibre into the building and Ethernet throughout the building) and the router that came with and is locked down by the ISP isn't great.

 

I have a Smart Modem 2 from skinny that is a better router if I knew how to unlock/configure not to connect to 4g and configure to repeat the wifi signal.

 

The apartment is over two levels and the smart modem has a much better wifi radio which is just as strong upstairs as down.

Jiriteach
  #3154871 2-Nov-2023 14:38
You can use a SSM2. Nothing to unlock - just need to access the admin interface.

The SSM2's have is set to auto-wan by default so you just need to set your connection type and/or VLAN if required. 
Who's the ISP?

You can do this under Network > WAN > Edit
SSM2 will attempt to use this instead of 4G. Just make sure the SIM is removed.

 

Wifi settings are simple enough as well. 

 
 
 
 

terrannz

  #3154872 2-Nov-2023 14:44
The new ISP is freedom internet.  They do apartment buildings.

 

From what you've said the key is pulling out the SIM.

 

So after pulling the SIM I go to WAN in the management page and set the connection details to the new ISP? (sorry but I'm not at home to look at it)

Jiriteach
  #3154874 2-Nov-2023 14:53
terrannz:

 

The new ISP is freedom internet.  They do apartment buildings.

 

From what you've said the key is pulling out the SIM.

 

So after pulling the SIM I go to WAN in the management page and set the connection details to the new ISP? (sorry but I'm not at home to look at it)

 

 

Ah - whoops sorry just re-read your message. You wont be able to use the SSM2 to terminate the connection. You want to repeat the wifi signal which it wont be able to do easily.

 

So - you could wire the SSM2 to your ISP's modem. Cable between SSM2 WAN port and one of the LAN ports on your ISP's modem.
No extra config should be required on the SSM2. Then just setup a wifi AP on the SS2 as usual.

 

Yes remove the sim but tape it to the back so it doesnt get lost as they should stay with the SSM2's.



terrannz

  #3155031 2-Nov-2023 16:51
Thanks, I'll do that 👍

