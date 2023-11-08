Longtime viewer, second time poster. Please go easy on me .

So I have upgraded my modem from a TP Link AX10000 Tri Band Gaming Router https://www.tp-link.com/us/home-networking/wifi-router/archer-ax10000/ to a Netgear Orbi AXE11000 https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETNGR6963/NETGEAR-Orbi-RBKE963-Quad-band-AXE11000-WiFi-6E-Me

Everything is good except for 2 things that I cannot solve. I have 2 Sharp MFP's (an MX3050 and an MX3070), lease machines. After changing the router and setting it up I cannot get either machine to successfully execute the test of SMTP settings and therefore cannot scan to email. Although I run Office365 I was using a gmail address for scanning with the old router for approximately the last 2 years. After changing the router I have created an Office mailbox which has also proven unsuccessful. I have tried gmail app passwords, MS connectors, TXT records etc etc. I have had the Sharp technicians to it twice and they have given up. I have also paid a "geek" to have a look to no avail. All the usual SMTP set up (both gmail and MS) refuse to work. Both machines print perfectly.

Secondly and less important but may be to be part of the same problem is my security camera app will no longer log in to my DVR camera set up. Camera's are definitely online, login just loads and times out.

It has to be a router setting I'm sure, I just can't find it (despite having paid 3 different people to physically visit check it).

PLEASE HELP ME