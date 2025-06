I think the split tunnel answer above is the most correct. Most if not all corporate VPNs will prevent inbound connections.. and depending on the client it will list the routed and non routed addresses.



If you know that a target IP isn’t going to be used and it’s one of the Microsoft split tunneled IPs then you could do a sneaky where you setup a home router and then take just one IP from Microsoft’s range and route it locally on your network… as that works but requires a more advanced router than an standard one, and being able to have VLANs or multiple IP addresses on the local network.



I personally wouldn’t recommend it as your work may get grumpy if they catch you out doing dodgy stuff and look at the logs and see an inbound RDP connection from a Microsoft IP. Depends on how large your employer is. If it’s a big company or international.. then just don’t do it.