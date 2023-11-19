Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Requiring assistance to have connection on PC via ethernet with given network system
Vonner

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#310749 19-Nov-2023 01:03
This setup wasn't made by me...

I have CAT 5E ethernet cables running across every room in my house and all of them can be connected in a steel panel box inside the garage.

I have two routers RBR20 and RBR350, both in the first floor living room with the two in close proximity of each other the RBR350 is directly connected to the ONT box (in a panel box inside the garage) via ethernet cable inside the walls. The RBR20 internet is powered via ethernet cable by RBR350 router and 3 satellites (RBS20 x 2; RBS50 x 1) are connected to the RBR20 router providing coverage to the whole household.

My issue is that since the routers aren't inside the panel box I have no way to provide ethernet connection for internet on my PC.

There are no devices connected to the RBR350 router other than RBR20 router and the living room tv for 5g WIFI.



My initial solution was to transfer the RBR350 router in the panel box so there is more LAN ports available to connect the corresponding ethernet cable connection leading to my PC(ONT box still mainly provides internet to RBR350 router). This setup still allowed ethernet connection for RBR20 router and it worked. However, there were complaints that the WIFI upstairs; note that these devices are connected to the satellites(RBS20 and RBS50) were apparently slower than the original setup.

Correct me if I am wrong but I am certain that the issue is not due to the new connection of RBR350 to RBR20 router. Could this slower upstairs connection be due to interference between the WIFI provided by the RBR350 router and the WIFI provided by the satellite?


Let us know if there any solutions to this apparent slower upstairs connection or solutions how to get internet via ethernet cable to my PC from the router without having to install long ethernet cables running from the RBR350 router to my pc.

SomeoneSomewhere
1770 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3161006 19-Nov-2023 01:16
A diagram might be helpful, but it sounds like you need a switch in the panel box? 

 

 

 

It's unclear if your satellite APs are connected to the main router wirelessly or via cable. If at all possible, it should be via cable.


 
 
 
 

Spyware
3728 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3161064 19-Nov-2023 07:57
  1. Purchase another router (or maybe you have another ISP router) that can be used in cabinet to provide routing and wired Ethernet with wifi turned off and reinstate the Orbis in AP mode.
  2. Or position the main Orbi in house location that allows both its WAN (to ONT) and LAN side interface to be sent back to a switch in the cabinet to connect PC and satellite devices if required. You can use splitters to feed both WAN and LAN over a single cable run but speed is restricted to 100 Mbps or use managed switches to feed both over one cable run using vlan tagging.




RunningMan
8894 posts

Uber Geek


  #3161065 19-Nov-2023 08:00
Is there a spare cable run from the router back to the patch panel in the garage? If so, use that to patch back to the garage, then patch the PC to the lounge port with a short patch cable.

 

If you need more wired devices around the house, then use a switch in the patch panel instead.



Vonner

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3161097 19-Nov-2023 11:13
Thanks for the replies! I'm happy to send some photos



Panel and ONT box:


Red wire is connected to LAN1 which provides the internet.



RBR350(on the far right) and RBR20(being held) connection via ethernet


So the wire marked as red in the panel photo is the corresponding ethernet cable that outputs to the living room and connects to the RBR350.

Diagram of network system:



I thought of running a cable from router back to the panel and install a switch to connect the ethernet for my PC but would be complicated since the ethernet cable will have to be installed across the living room back to the garage.

Vonner

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3161098 19-Nov-2023 11:16
SomeoneSomewhere:

A diagram might be helpful, but it sounds like you need a switch in the panel box? 


 


It's unclear if your satellite APs are connected to the main router wirelessly or via cable. If at all possible, it should be via cable.



I assume the satellites are connected wirelessly as there are no apparent wired connection on the RBR20 router other than its wired connection to the RBR350 router.

Vonner

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3161103 19-Nov-2023 11:25
Spyware:

  1. Purchase another router (or maybe you have another ISP router) that can be used in cabinet to provide routing and wired Ethernet with wifi turned off and reinstate the Orbis in AP mode.

  2. Or position the main Orbi in house location that allows both its WAN (to ONT) and LAN side interface to be sent back to a switch in the cabinet to connect PC and satellite devices if required. You can use splitters to feed both WAN and LAN over a single cable run but speed is restricted to 100 Mbps or use managed switches to feed both over one cable run using vlan tagging.




If I decide to do option 1. Will the new router affect the performance of the existing system? I.e would I have to purchase a router of similar performance from RBR350?

GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



