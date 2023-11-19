This setup wasn't made by me...



I have CAT 5E ethernet cables running across every room in my house and all of them can be connected in a steel panel box inside the garage.



I have two routers RBR20 and RBR350, both in the first floor living room with the two in close proximity of each other the RBR350 is directly connected to the ONT box (in a panel box inside the garage) via ethernet cable inside the walls. The RBR20 internet is powered via ethernet cable by RBR350 router and 3 satellites (RBS20 x 2; RBS50 x 1) are connected to the RBR20 router providing coverage to the whole household.



My issue is that since the routers aren't inside the panel box I have no way to provide ethernet connection for internet on my PC.



There are no devices connected to the RBR350 router other than RBR20 router and the living room tv for 5g WIFI.







My initial solution was to transfer the RBR350 router in the panel box so there is more LAN ports available to connect the corresponding ethernet cable connection leading to my PC(ONT box still mainly provides internet to RBR350 router). This setup still allowed ethernet connection for RBR20 router and it worked. However, there were complaints that the WIFI upstairs; note that these devices are connected to the satellites(RBS20 and RBS50) were apparently slower than the original setup.



Correct me if I am wrong but I am certain that the issue is not due to the new connection of RBR350 to RBR20 router. Could this slower upstairs connection be due to interference between the WIFI provided by the RBR350 router and the WIFI provided by the satellite?





Let us know if there any solutions to this apparent slower upstairs connection or solutions how to get internet via ethernet cable to my PC from the router without having to install long ethernet cables running from the RBR350 router to my pc.