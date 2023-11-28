Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Advice on Wi-Fi Repeater/Mesh Unit for Bigpipe Fibre Broadband
#310883 28-Nov-2023 18:35
Hi, new poster here, any advice appreciated!

 

Have just moved to Highbury in Wellington, and connected to Bigpipe's Starter Fibre, for which Bigpipe provided a Spark Smart Modem 3. 

 

The ONT (already installed by previous occupants) is at one end of the house, on the lower floor (house is built on a steep section, so lower and upper floors are 'offset', rather than being directly up and down.

 

When I first set it up, I found that I could get a download speed of more than 300mbps when close to the router, but upstairs (where living room is) the speed dropped to around 3mbps, with it sometimes dropping out. 

 

I have a Fritz! Repeater 3000 that I bought from 2degrees a couple of years ago for our previous house, so I rigged that up last night in mesh mode (I think, at least I followed those instructions) and put it in the living room. I can now achieve the lofty heights of 30-40mbps upstairs, so a lot better than before, and while the Wi-Fi connection is pretty constant, the internet connection sometimes drops out completely, so it's not exactly great.

 

The advice I'm after is how to improve the speed and reliability upstairs, and/or answers to the following:

 

     

  1. Am I better off ditching the Fritz and buying a Spark Smart Mesh 2 (i.e. would that work better than the Fritz, with it being from the same provider as the router)?
  2. Might I have the Fritz repeater set up too far away from the router? (There isn't really a good halfway spot, except maybe halfway up the stairs, but there's no power there).
  3. Am I better off upgrading the router itself instead of attempting to extend the network with a mesh unit?
  4. Is there a strong argument for running a long ethernet cable from the router to upstairs, and if so, what do I plug it into?

 

I hope that's clear enough - I don't know a lot about networks, etc. It doesn't need to be ultra-fast; just stable, reliable, and quick enough for streaming services, etc.

 

Thanks in advance.

RunningMan
  #3165263 28-Nov-2023 19:22
Cheapest and easiest thing to try first is moving the Fritz. It's postion needs to get good coverage for both the area the signal is coming from and the area you want to cover.



michaelmurfy
  #3165305 28-Nov-2023 19:59
Smart Modem 3 = get a Spark Smart Mesh 2 from a Spark store. It works incredibly well. 

Don’t let anyone at Spark tell you it won’t work as it 100% does with both the BigPipe and Skinny variants of the Smart Modem 3. 




2euchter

  #3165400 29-Nov-2023 07:31
@RunningMan
Thanks, I do like the cheapness of this approach!

Have tried moving the Fritz to another downstairs room closer to the upstairs lounge, and it has improved things a little, but it’s still not that good.



2euchter

  #3165402 29-Nov-2023 07:35
@michaelmurfy

Thank you. Yes, it makes sense to go with one (or two?) of the Spark Smart Mesh 2 units if they’re designed to use with that router.

RunningMan
  #3165408 29-Nov-2023 07:44
Of course keep in mind that the cheapest solution isn't always the best though. A wifi repeater of any type will never give as good of a performance as a wired access point to the same area. That said, it depends on your requirements - if the increase in performance from moving it is enough for your needs, great, if not, there's more expensive but better solutions available.

