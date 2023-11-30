Jiriteach:

Released by Ubiquiti earlier - super compact, complete Unifi networking stack in a plug and play form factor.



This seems to be designed for a specific set of use cases but still impressive.

Can operate as full home or remote site gateway as well as a wifi extender mode!



Based on reviews and confirmation from Ubiquiti - this can route full gig as well. Does not ship with IPS/IDS hence no performance degradation.

https://ui.com/us/cloud-gateways/express



Might try and grab one to test - not available in NZ yet but I am sure it will be soon.

Great device for those that want to get into the Unifi product stack at a lower entry point than the UDR's or UDM's.