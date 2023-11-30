Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Introducing: Unifi Express
Jiriteach

1123 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 353

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#310918 30-Nov-2023 09:32
Released by Ubiquiti earlier - super compact, complete Unifi networking stack in a plug and play form factor.

This seems to be designed for a specific set of use cases but still impressive.
Can operate as full home or remote site gateway as well as a wifi extender mode!

Based on reviews and confirmation from Ubiquiti - this can route full gig as well. Does not ship with IPS/IDS hence no performance degradation.

 

https://ui.com/us/cloud-gateways/express

Might try and grab one to test - not available in NZ yet but I am sure it will be soon.

 

Great device for those that want to get into the Unifi product stack at a lower entry point than the UDR's or UDM's.




mrgsm021
1481 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 262

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3166206 30-Nov-2023 09:51
Interesting device...

 

Appears to be compact enough to fit into the limited space in my comms cabinet.

 

Would be interested to see how it performs in NZ for sure.



networkn
Networkn
32446 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 14982

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166287 30-Nov-2023 11:22
I am struggling to see the use case.

 

 

mrgsm021
1481 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 262

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3166396 30-Nov-2023 13:30
There is a YT video up about this already. It mentioned that even with DPI enabled, it can still route gigabit (5:47).

 

RRP is apparently US$149.

 

 



mrgsm021
1481 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 262

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3166398 30-Nov-2023 13:35
networkn:

 

I am struggling to see the use case.

 

 

This would be suitable for my very limited space in coms cabinet, and slap on a switch the way I go.

Jiriteach

1123 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 353

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166410 30-Nov-2023 14:01
Or can be used as an extender for wireless or wired mesh which is nice as well!




networkn
Networkn
32446 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 14982

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166417 30-Nov-2023 14:23
Jiriteach:

 

Or can be used as an extender for wireless or wired mesh which is nice as well!

 

 

Why? It would be MUCH cheaper to just add another access point?

 

As best I can tell, this is a router, firewall, uni-fi management device, that does wireless, for about the price of 3 of 4 of those things purchased separately. 

 

 

CYaBro
4606 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1121

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3166419 30-Nov-2023 14:27
mrgsm021:

 

There is a YT video up about this already. It mentioned that even with DPI enabled, it can still route gigabit (5:47).

 

RRP is apparently US$149.

 

 

 

 


From what I've been reading this unit doesn't include DPI at all so you can't enable it.




Jiriteach

1123 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 353

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166420 30-Nov-2023 14:30
networkn:

Jiriteach:


Or can be used as an extender for wireless or wired mesh which is nice as well!



Why? It would be MUCH cheaper to just add another access point?


As best I can tell, this is a router, firewall, uni-fi management device, that does wireless, for about the price of 3 of 4 of those things purchased separately. 


 



You could possibly do that but it will be the same price as a wifi6 ap from Ubiquiti. Add advantage is the additional LAN port so you have wired capability back to this as well as wireless uplink.




Senecio
2744 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2999

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166426 30-Nov-2023 14:50
It seems more of a replacement for the Amplifi HD router without the mesh points? The downside is that it only includes 1 LAN port whereas the old Amplifi HD had 4 LAN ports.

ANglEAUT
2347 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 747

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166531 30-Nov-2023 18:58
networkn: Why? ...

 

 

 

Senecio: ... The downside is that it only includes 1 LAN port whereas the old Amplifi HD had 4 LAN ports.

 

For the younger generation that only use Wi-Fi from their phone / tablet / laptop? 🧐

 

 




ANglEAUT
2347 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 747

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166535 30-Nov-2023 19:03
CYaBro:
mrgsm021: There is a YT video up about this already. ...
From what I've been reading this unit doesn't include DPI at all so you can't enable it.

 

05:14 in the video says otherwise. You can enable DPI & it won't affect performance.




CYaBro
4606 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1121

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3166537 30-Nov-2023 19:34
ANglEAUT:

 

CYaBro:
mrgsm021: There is a YT video up about this already. ...
From what I've been reading this unit doesn't include DPI at all so you can't enable it.

 

05:14 in the video says otherwise. You can enable DPI & it won't affect performance.

 

 

Unifi Express: Network controller, Firewall, Mesh Unit!! - YouTube

 

At about 5:15 he actually goes through the differences and shows that it is missing.

 

Or am I getting the two confused? DPI isn't IPS/IDS?




snj

snj
230 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 141


  #3166538 30-Nov-2023 19:34
ANglEAUT:

 

05:14 in the video says otherwise. You can enable DPI & it won't affect performance.

 

 

Adding on, haven't touched Ubiquiti products in ages, so not sure how close their terminology & featuresets links to the generic terms, but the claims they make on their website are:

 

 

UniFi Express can route traffic at speeds up to 1 Gbps. Security features such as Device Identification, Traffic Identification, Country Restrictions, and Ad Blocking can all be enabled without impacting routing performance.

 

 

 

olivernz
508 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 176

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166819 1-Dec-2023 15:22
I think it's a wonderful device for all those small home installations. You no longer have to go "Start by buying a UDM Pro/SE/UDR...". That's a huge saving.

