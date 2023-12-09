Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Finch

2815 posts

Uber Geek


#311043 9-Dec-2023 19:31
Hi everyone. I'm looking at purchasing a new router for home. My current one is one of the 2Degrees supplied one, Fritz!Box 7560, so it's quite old? Sometimes when I turn it on in the morning, it doesn't connect to the internet, have to keep turning it off and on and eventually it does. Plus apparently a new router will mean faster speeds?

 

Ideally if it can be purchased from Harvey Norman that'd be great, as I have a gift Card to use with them. Just not entirely sure what I'm looking for (Regarding the specs/technical words) - I connect via Wifi not ethernet 99.9% of the time, just my laptop & phone, occasionally a couple gaming consoles. 

 

Thanks heaps & happy holidays!

michaelmurfy
meow
12252 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170145 9-Dec-2023 19:41
"Sometimes when I turn it on in the morning, it doesn't connect to the internet"

 

The question for you is why are you turning off your router in the first place? This should be left on at all times. The constant turning on and off like that will cause additional wear and actually damage them plus also prevents things like software updates being done overnight. 




Michael Murphy
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
timmmay
19641 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170149 9-Dec-2023 20:00
The Fritzbox 7560 is a modern, capable router. I suggest you keep using it. Leave it on all the time, that's what it's designed for, it will take a while to connect if you turn it off. If it's not working properly call your ISP (presumably 2degrees) to get a replacement.

Finch

2815 posts

Uber Geek


  #3170153 9-Dec-2023 20:13
michaelmurfy:

 

"Sometimes when I turn it on in the morning, it doesn't connect to the internet"

 

The question for you is why are you turning off your router in the first place? This should be left on at all times. The constant turning on and off like that will cause additional wear and actually damage them plus also prevents things like software updates being done overnight. 

 

 

 

 

I like to turn electronics off throughout the night that I'm not using.



timmmay
19641 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170156 9-Dec-2023 20:18
You will probably continue to have problems until you leave it on at night. It uses relatively little power and shouldn't cause any problems.

 

Buying a new router is unlikely to help you. Suggest you don't waste your money, unless you have more than you need.

Finch

2815 posts

Uber Geek


  #3170158 9-Dec-2023 20:23
timmmay:

 

You will probably continue to have problems until you leave it on at night. It uses relatively little power and shouldn't cause any problems.

 

Buying a new router is unlikely to help you. Suggest you don't waste your money, unless you have more than you need.

 

 

 

 

Alrighty then. Cheers mate.

Batman
Mad Scientist
29059 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170164 9-Dec-2023 20:38
how much do you want to spend?

 

is there any particular feature you want?

