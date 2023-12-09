Hi everyone. I'm looking at purchasing a new router for home. My current one is one of the 2Degrees supplied one, Fritz!Box 7560, so it's quite old? Sometimes when I turn it on in the morning, it doesn't connect to the internet, have to keep turning it off and on and eventually it does. Plus apparently a new router will mean faster speeds?

Ideally if it can be purchased from Harvey Norman that'd be great, as I have a gift Card to use with them. Just not entirely sure what I'm looking for (Regarding the specs/technical words) - I connect via Wifi not ethernet 99.9% of the time, just my laptop & phone, occasionally a couple gaming consoles.

Thanks heaps & happy holidays!