CycleTourer

#311200 22-Dec-2023 13:46
The Wifi hardware in my dear old 2010 MacBook Pro (not my main machine) seems to have died this morning.  The ethernet is still working, and since for several months each year I have WiFi access only, I'm wondering about getting an adapter which would handle conversion between (incoming) WiFi and (outgoing) ethernet.  It would surely be less expensive than having the WiFi hardware fixed/replaced, which I really can't justify on such an old machine!

 

Has anyone heard of such a thing?  I've tried the obvious google searches and come up with nothing useful.

 

Many TIA :)

  #3174596 22-Dec-2023 13:50
Get a USB wifi dongle.

 
 
 
 

  #3174597 22-Dec-2023 13:50
Don;t you just need a USB wifi card?

 

Not sure why you're looking for wifi to ethernet conversion..




  #3174600 22-Dec-2023 13:55
mentalinc:

 

Not sure why you're looking for wifi to ethernet conversion..

 

 

Easy: I didn't know WiFi over USB existed! 😊  Many thanks to both of you for such a quick solution to my problem!



  #3174602 22-Dec-2023 13:58
$23 @ PBTech https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETEDM7812/Edimax-WL7811UNV2-N150-Wi-Fi-4-Nano-USB-Adapter-Wi 

 

or as cheap as a few dollars on TradeMe.

  #3174625 22-Dec-2023 14:55
A travel router would do this. Useful device to have anyway if you do much travelling
https://amzn.asia/d/6BnJh7Y

