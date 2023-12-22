CycleTourer

The Wifi hardware in my dear old 2010 MacBook Pro (not my main machine) seems to have died this morning. The ethernet is still working, and since for several months each year I have WiFi access only, I'm wondering about getting an adapter which would handle conversion between (incoming) WiFi and (outgoing) ethernet. It would surely be less expensive than having the WiFi hardware fixed/replaced, which I really can't justify on such an old machine!

Has anyone heard of such a thing? I've tried the obvious google searches and come up with nothing useful.

Many TIA :)