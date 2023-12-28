Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Network tools, 568A\B compatibiilty?
geekIT

1969 posts

Uber Geek


#311243 28-Dec-2023 10:17
Send private message quote this post

568A\B Compatibility: Just had Max fibre installed so I'm tidying up my cabling. Some of it wasn't Cat5E, so I tossed it and now have 5E throughout**. All outlets now get around 920Gbs - 34x the speed I had before. But as I was setting up a keystone wall socket yesterday, I was gobsmacked to find that some of my 'store-bought' cables are set at the 568A configuration and some - possibly ones I've built - are 568B. As everything is working fine, I can only assume that the two types can live together in the same LAN. Comments appreciated.

 

Crimper: My old cabling tools don't handle pass-through terminals so I thought I'd invest in a new pass-through crimper. The Ali-Express offerings are a fraction of the local price, even though the local gear is also Chinese. Anyone able to recommend a good Ali crimping tool? 

 

**One major cable 5E cable is embedded in the walls so there was no point in changing everything to Cat6. 920Gbps is more than enough for my needs.




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 

'If you believe in things that you don't understand, then you suffer.' Stevie Wonder - 'Superstition'

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Spyware
3269 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3175931 28-Dec-2023 10:29
Send private message quote this post

Should read "920 Mbps".




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

Best TrendMicro deals for antivirus and malware protection(affiliate link).
SirHumphreyAppleby
2537 posts

Uber Geek


  #3175932 28-Dec-2023 10:30
Send private message quote this post

Each cable or socket only needs to be wired the same at each end.

gehenna
7991 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175951 28-Dec-2023 11:50
Send private message quote this post

They all look much of a muchness on AliExpress.  Buy two different ones and see which is better and you'll still be coming out ahead.



geekIT

1969 posts

Uber Geek


  #3175969 28-Dec-2023 12:17
Send private message quote this post

SirHumphreyAppleby: Each cable or socket only needs to be wired the same at each end.

 

So both A and B configurations can co-exist on a LAN?




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 

'If you believe in things that you don't understand, then you suffer.' Stevie Wonder - 'Superstition'

 

 

gehenna
7991 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175971 28-Dec-2023 12:22
Send private message quote this post

Yes as long as they are the same at both ends of each individual cable itself.

geekIT

1969 posts

Uber Geek


  #3175981 28-Dec-2023 13:10
Send private message quote this post

gehenna:Yes as long as they are the same at both ends of each individual cable itself.

 

Thank you.




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 

'If you believe in things that you don't understand, then you suffer.' Stevie Wonder - 'Superstition'

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 