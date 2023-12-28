568A\B Compatibility: Just had Max fibre installed so I'm tidying up my cabling. Some of it wasn't Cat5E, so I tossed it and now have 5E throughout**. All outlets now get around 920Gbs - 34x the speed I had before. But as I was setting up a keystone wall socket yesterday, I was gobsmacked to find that some of my 'store-bought' cables are set at the 568A configuration and some - possibly ones I've built - are 568B. As everything is working fine, I can only assume that the two types can live together in the same LAN. Comments appreciated.

Crimper: My old cabling tools don't handle pass-through terminals so I thought I'd invest in a new pass-through crimper. The Ali-Express offerings are a fraction of the local price, even though the local gear is also Chinese. Anyone able to recommend a good Ali crimping tool?

**One major cable 5E cable is embedded in the walls so there was no point in changing everything to Cat6. 920Gbps is more than enough for my needs.