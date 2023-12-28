While updating my UDM today I stupidly decided to tidy my cables up and knocked the power switch in the middle of the upgrade and bricked it (have tried to get it in recovery mode but no luck). I thought oh well I can grab the UDR as a replacement but then noticed that apart from wifi they are actually worse than the UDM when looking at processer and throughput.

Looking at the current UDM price as a replacement I could actually move up to the UDM-Pro for about the same price - this would probably be good for the future in case I decide to go to 2.5GB hyperfibre - but I just wanted to make sure I am not missing something before buying. I already have a U6-LR as my main wifi so wont miss the UDM's built in wifi and I am currently on 1gb SPARK fibre. So I believe I can just use the ethernet port on the UDM-Pro for now to hook up to Spark? I dont need to use the SFP ports right now do I?

Any advice would be much appreciated. Would like to stick to unifi as I quite like their products and have gotten really used to their system.