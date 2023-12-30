I want to set up an RJ45 Cat5e wall socket in a bedroom adjacent to the main computer room, so I bought some keystone sockets and faceplates from Computer Dynamix. Their website blurb says the sockets are suitable for either stranded or solid wire cables, but I've since noticed that all my Cat5e cabling is stranded.

I wouldn't have thought anything of the solid\stranded situation, but I've since seen a few posts here on GZ where people have mentioned the unsuitability of stranded wire for keystone jacks. Are there alternatives? Comments please.