Keystone RJ45 sockets for Cat5e - solid or stranded cable?
#311259 30-Dec-2023 13:07
I want to set up an RJ45 Cat5e wall socket in a bedroom adjacent to the main computer room, so I bought some keystone sockets and faceplates from Computer Dynamix. Their website blurb says the sockets are suitable for either stranded or solid wire cables, but I've since noticed that all my Cat5e cabling is stranded. 

 

I wouldn't have thought anything of the solid\stranded situation, but I've since seen a few posts here on GZ where people have mentioned the unsuitability of stranded wire for keystone jacks. Are there alternatives? Comments please.

 

 

 

 




  #3176336 30-Dec-2023 13:38
Keystones are generally used for fixed installations, as are solid core cable. Stranded is better for things that aren't fixed in place, like cables between the wall and device. Keystones CAN terminate stranded, but the issue is generally the way it terminates is through insulation displacement, with conductive teeth that bite into the metal conductor. On a stranded wire, this is likely to just break the wires, provide a functional but subpar termination, and have a much higher failure rate than solid core cable.
Any reason why you're trying to terminate stranded cable on keystones?




  #3176343 30-Dec-2023 14:51
toejam316:

 

Any reason why you're trying to terminate stranded cable on keystones?

 

 

I would say its because whom ever has run the cabling has used stranded over solid cabling in the walls.

