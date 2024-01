Hi,

Looking for ideas for a small comms cabinet to go freestanding beside my working from home desk to house things like some Raspberry Pis, Philips Hue Bridge etc, just small things I want to house and tidy up. Main requirements would be skinny so it fits into a particular gap, few shelves and options for cable management/cable ties etc.

I'm not looking for a comms cabinet to rack mount things, just a wooden style cabinet, similar to the one in the pic below I found online.