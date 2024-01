Probably would work fine if the coax is a point to point run. If its going through a splitter or has other devices such as a sky/tv antennas then might be an issue.

MoCa is designed to work mostly with american cable standards - that is it doesnt interfere with the cabletv signal coming in from the street.

I have always liked the idea but I have never been able to justify it over homeplugs/powerline options already avaliable here and it would require more technical time on site to test the cables and confirm there are not other spurs to disconnect.