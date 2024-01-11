I'm hoping that a Grandstream expert can help clear this up please.

I recently helped a neighbour get their security camera system running again. The system was professionally installed a couple of years ago but unfortunately the wifi password and AP web interface password were not documented (and the ones on the stickers didn’t work). I resorted to factory resetting the APs (a GWN7630LR and a GWN7630, latest FW)



Unfortunately after factory resetting an AP, the original config would come back after a couple of minutes (GWN.cloud issue??). But this only happened if the AP had internet access. Now that the APs have been 'successfully' reconfigured (done when isolated from the internet), is there the possibility of the old config coming back and breaking everything? (They have survived a couple of reboots while connected to the internet)