Grandstream AP- Factory reset not working when connected to internet
#311389 11-Jan-2024 10:55
I'm hoping that a Grandstream expert can help clear this up please.

 

I recently helped a neighbour get their security camera system running again.  The system was professionally installed a couple of years ago but unfortunately the wifi password and AP web interface password were not documented (and the ones on the stickers didn’t work).   I resorted to factory resetting the APs (a GWN7630LR and a GWN7630, latest FW)

Unfortunately after factory resetting an AP, the original config would come back after a couple of minutes (GWN.cloud issue??).  But this only happened if the AP had internet access.  Now that the APs have been 'successfully' reconfigured (done when isolated from the internet), is there the possibility of the old config coming back and breaking everything? (They have survived a couple of reboots while connected to the internet)

  #3180557 11-Jan-2024 13:27
Its reconnecting to the grandstream cloud controller and downloading its old config. 

 

You need to talk to the installer and get them to remove it from their cloud account so you can adopt it into your own cloud account.  




  #3180655 11-Jan-2024 17:03
Thanks Ray.

 

Unfortunately the relationship between installer and neighbour is not so good (ironically from what the neighbour saw on the security cameras !) . 

 

Sounds like it might be worthwhile logging a ticket with Grandstream.  I did manage to circumvent the grandstream cloud controller at least temporarily by configuring when there was no internet access.   But still have that nagging doubt that the old config might return in a week or two. 

 

 

