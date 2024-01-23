Hi there,

We're currently building a new house, and I was considering the location of my NVR, NAS and switch. I have considered putting these in a network cabinet, located in the ceiling space, mounted low on the roof truss.

In our last house, I had the NVR sitting on a flat piece of MDF, mounted on the truss, and in three years I had zero problems with it. Even on hot days it was only slightly warm to the touch. This was in a coloursteel roofed ceiling space, and this would be the same for the new house.

The network cabinet would have fans, but I am curious as to others experience with this kind of thing. Our electrician advised that the NVR's best location is in the ceiling space out of view of potential intruders.

Any advice/experience would be appreciated.

Cheers.