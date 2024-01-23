Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Network Cabinet mounted low in Ceiling Space
TSMcam

#311516 23-Jan-2024 16:26
Hi there,

 

We're currently building a new house, and I was considering the location of my NVR, NAS and switch. I have considered putting these in a network cabinet, located in the ceiling space, mounted low on the roof truss.

 

In our last house, I had the NVR sitting on a flat piece of MDF, mounted on the truss, and in three years I had zero problems with it. Even on hot days it was only slightly warm to the touch. This was in a coloursteel roofed ceiling space, and this would be the same for the new house.

 

The network cabinet would have fans, but I am curious as to others experience with this kind of thing. Our electrician advised that the NVR's best location is in the ceiling space out of view of potential intruders.

 

Any advice/experience would be appreciated.

 

Cheers.

fearandloathing
  #3185565 23-Jan-2024 16:33
My attic is getting over 50 degrees at the moment, most electronics up there cook.

 
 
 
 

Jase2985
  #3185573 23-Jan-2024 17:10
i wouldnt, trying to keep things "cool" with warm/hot air just doesnt work. its possible to see 50+ degrees up there in the summer.

 

Allocate some space in a cupboard in the house for this, put a vent down low and a vent up high on the door for ventillation.

 

 

tweake
  #3185582 23-Jan-2024 17:20
simple issue is every house is different. your old one might have been fine but the new one may not.

 

pitty to ask now because i would normal advise basically a skilion roof, ie the insulation is just under roofing iron. that means anything thats in the ceiling space is in nice cool dry interior space.

 

one way you could do it is to make a box thats air tight to the ceiling but the ceiling insulation is moved from the ceiling to the top lid of the box. you could also put vents though the ceiling. some builders do that with the heating/ventilation gear.

