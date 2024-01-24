Hi all,

About to embark on setting up a home camera system. Keen to see if anyone here has some skills that might be able to help out.

Thinking I will put my DVR near my TV (so I can replay easily on the TV), which also happens to be where my OONT and Modem are. I currently have 1 x CAT6 Running into the ceiling running a PoE AP in another part of the house.

I was wondering if I could save on running extra cables into the ceiling space by making use of the 1 cable into the roof. Is it possible to run a small switch off a PoE supply and have that switch also supply onwards PoE to cameras.

Questions

does such a thing exist?

I assume that I will need to budget the power - injector will need to power the switch, as well as the cameras and line losses. Is it as simple as adding them up and making sure there is some overhead.

What about throughput?

Other notes

Ceiling space has good access

I currently don't have power outlets in the ceiling space

I have some dusty skills / tools and have terminated network cables myself in the past - but I just a nerdy Accountant so network architecture is not my A game.

TIA