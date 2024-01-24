Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
pwapwap

102 posts

Master Geek


#311525 24-Jan-2024 14:53
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

About to embark on setting up a home camera system. Keen to see if anyone here has some skills that might be able to help out.

 

Thinking I will put my DVR near my TV (so I can replay easily on the TV), which also happens to be where my OONT and Modem are. I currently have 1 x CAT6 Running into the ceiling running a PoE AP in another part of the house.

 

I was wondering if I could save on running extra cables into the ceiling space by making use of the 1 cable into the roof.  Is it possible to run a small switch off a PoE supply and have that switch also supply onwards PoE to cameras.

 

Questions

 

  • does such a thing exist?
  • I assume that I will need to budget the power - injector will need to power the switch, as well as the cameras and line losses. Is it as simple as adding them up and making sure there is some overhead.
  • What about throughput? 

Other notes

 

  • Ceiling space has good access
  • I currently don't have power outlets in the ceiling space
  • I have some dusty skills / tools and have terminated network cables myself in the past - but I just a nerdy Accountant so network architecture is not my A game.

TIA

nztim
2913 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3185899 24-Jan-2024 15:05
Send private message quote this post

I would avoid this...

 

Such products exist but, in my experience, cameras draw a lot of current so I would be looking at a switch/injector that can supply a full 802.3at 25.5W per port for each camera.

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Inphinity
2764 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3185913 24-Jan-2024 15:49
Send private message quote this post

Yes, they exist, and work well provided you spec them appropriately. It's quite common, especially in cheaper consumer-grade switches, to not be able to supply full wattage to all ports. For example, I have one here that has 4 PoE ports, can do up to 25W per port, but only 52W max total. That's fine if I'm running, say, 4 cameras that use <12W each, but not if they're wanting 15W.

 

You can get DVRs that have PoE ports on them, and generally are designed with sufficient power capability in mind for their packaged cameras, so it depends what you're going for in terms of capability.

Jase2985
12420 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3185918 24-Jan-2024 16:25
Send private message quote this post

pwapwap:

 

Is it possible to run a small switch off a PoE supply and have that switch also supply onwards PoE to cameras.

 

 

The amount your cameras draw will quickly eat up any power provided to the switch from a POE Injector.

 

For instance this one  https://www.dlink.com.au/business-solutions/DGS-1100-05PDV2-PoE-Powered-Smart-Managed-Switch

 

only has a PoE Budget of 18 Watts (when powered with 802.3at). thats about 1 camera you can run off it.

 

 

 

Ideally, you need to put in a proper PoE Switch powered from a wall socket. As an aside, you only need a 100mbps PoE switch for cameras, as the network streams are not that taxing until you get 7-8 cameras on them.



richms
26478 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3185978 24-Jan-2024 16:52
Send private message quote this post

POE splitters are a thing - up to 4 out from one in is common but IME they negotiate max power and then have no real way to meter or control what the devices off it take so its all too common to trip out the upstream ports over power when the night vision on the cameras all kick on but you thought it was all fine because you installed it in day time.

 

I have one for some el cheapo 720p xmeye cams that take almost nothing because their IR illuminator is beat by a battery powered IR flashlight, and it works ok on them.

 

Others will come with a splitter for the switch end and take power from 2 ports, and send the second lot of power up the second "spare" pair to double what is available for it.




Richard rich.ms

richms
26478 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3185981 24-Jan-2024 17:02
Send private message quote this post

This one I use to power 3 PoE to USB and ethernet splitters running some tuya bluetooth and zigbee gateways to hit the garden.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005818672057.html?

 

(these are the USB output converters - also got the C one to run a pi 4 straight off the switch https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005146912180.html) 

 

I bought this one for my cameras out the back of the house - got it ages ago - https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32584871993.html - now I would get this instead at 1/4 the price and see how it goes - https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006318492919.html - they say 90w input which I have never heard of PoE going that high.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

coffeebaron
6085 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3185995 24-Jan-2024 17:30
Send private message quote this post

One of these will give you up to 46W out.

 

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/ubiquiti-networks/usw-flex.html

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

RunningMan
8039 posts

Uber Geek


  #3186014 24-Jan-2024 18:39
Send private message quote this post

Regardless of what you go with, roof space is not generally good for electronics lifespan. Peak temps can get very hot.

