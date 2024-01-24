Hi all,
About to embark on setting up a home camera system. Keen to see if anyone here has some skills that might be able to help out.
Thinking I will put my DVR near my TV (so I can replay easily on the TV), which also happens to be where my OONT and Modem are. I currently have 1 x CAT6 Running into the ceiling running a PoE AP in another part of the house.
I was wondering if I could save on running extra cables into the ceiling space by making use of the 1 cable into the roof. Is it possible to run a small switch off a PoE supply and have that switch also supply onwards PoE to cameras.
Questions
- does such a thing exist?
- I assume that I will need to budget the power - injector will need to power the switch, as well as the cameras and line losses. Is it as simple as adding them up and making sure there is some overhead.
- What about throughput?
Other notes
- Ceiling space has good access
- I currently don't have power outlets in the ceiling space
- I have some dusty skills / tools and have terminated network cables myself in the past - but I just a nerdy Accountant so network architecture is not my A game.
TIA