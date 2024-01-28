My Asus Prime B250M-K motherboard died but I did buy two in anticipation of this happening.

After fitting the new board I have a couple of problems - I've connected everything back as it was and can boot to my desktop.

But I cannot use everything on the LAN or connect to the internet. On Bootup I'm told my Fritzbox router is blocking me.

This may be because the board was in use in another machine (not really used - just a standby) and intentionally blocked in Fritzbox Filters page

I find the Fritzbox 7490 a bit to understand and get around. But I think it assigns an IP4 number when a new device is connected,

The computer has retained the same Device name, but it's IP4 address now is slightly different, can I change it?

If I can revert to it's previous IP4 address, everything may kick it again. Hopes!

Many thanks any help.