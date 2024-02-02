I have recently upgraded the core of my home network to be 10GbE, through a variety of switches and network cards

gist of the network is outline below

PC 1

Windows 10 PC with QLogic BCM57810 network card > Qnap QSW-2104-2T Switch > Mikrotik CRS312-4C+8XG-RM Switch, all on cat 6A cabling with Cat7 patch leads.

PC2

Windows 10 PC with Intel(R) X540-AT2 network card > Qnap QSW-2104-2T Switch > Mikrotik CRS312-4C+8XG-RM Switch, all on cat 6A cabling with Cat7 patch leads

NAS

Synology RS1219+ with Mellanox CX312B ConnectX-3 network card > Mikrotik CRS312-4C+8XG-RM Switch via 1m DAC Cable.

I'm not having any issue per se, I'm just wondering how I get the best networking speeds out of my equipment. Currently getting between 4.5Gbps and 6.8Gbps on iperf3 tests, with the NAS running the iperf server, but i also try with one of the PC's as the server.

I have enabled jumbo frames on all the devices and also on the Mikrotik switch on the ports the above devices are on. The Qnap switches also support jumbo frames. I have turned off flow control on the 2 PC's as by default the Mikrotik has this turned off.

Does anyone have any suggestions on what to do next to increase performance?