LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Quick noob question: upgrading PC WiFi adapter
#311650 4-Feb-2024 16:51
Hey guys,

 

I'm looking to upgrade the PCIE Wifi adapter in my PC - it's a Realtek 8821CE, pretty standard/old as far as I can see and only supports up to 802.11ac. I have a Asus AX85BT ready to install.

 

Basically my question is around removing the Realtek, because I haven't done it before, there's 1000 videos installing new adapters but none about removing old ones first, and I see loads of people having issues when installing the new adapter and having it conflict with the old device etc.

 

I feel like it's a dumb question now, but should I go Device Manager > Uninstall etc. etc. before physically removing the Realtek card? Any other tips you could give would be much appreciated.

 

Thanks a lot, cheers.

  #3190482 4-Feb-2024 17:36
If theres no realtek driver software in control panel -> programs that you can un-install, go and check device manager and see what driver is there and go from there.

Theres generally little issue doing this then removing and putting in the new card and installing its drivers (if window’s doesn’t go and do it for you automatically).

 
 
 
 

  #3190501 4-Feb-2024 19:39
Cheers mate. Will give it a crack now.

