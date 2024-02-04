Hey guys,

I'm looking to upgrade the PCIE Wifi adapter in my PC - it's a Realtek 8821CE, pretty standard/old as far as I can see and only supports up to 802.11ac. I have a Asus AX85BT ready to install.

Basically my question is around removing the Realtek, because I haven't done it before, there's 1000 videos installing new adapters but none about removing old ones first, and I see loads of people having issues when installing the new adapter and having it conflict with the old device etc.

I feel like it's a dumb question now, but should I go Device Manager > Uninstall etc. etc. before physically removing the Realtek card? Any other tips you could give would be much appreciated.

Thanks a lot, cheers.