I'm going to do a fs.com order for a whole lot of pre-made 30-40m LC single mode patch cables to run thru the house alongside some very old cat5 runs prepping for upgrading the network.

What are people doing for wall plates for it? It seems that LC duplex keystones are dirt cheap, but I cant see anything for a more normal clipsal/deta plate, or a PDL one. There is those adapters for the older PDL plates,

but that would mean swapping the plate for a keystone one or PDL one with the adapter and changing my clipsal mechs for RF, BNC and cat5 over to ones that fit the PDL plate or having a second plate on the wall.

Obviously I can do it ghetto styles without a plate but I would rather do it right the first time.