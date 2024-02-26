Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Running fibre thru the house, wall plates for it.
richms

#311915 26-Feb-2024 13:21
I'm going to do a fs.com order for a whole lot of pre-made 30-40m LC single mode patch cables to run thru the house alongside some very old cat5 runs prepping for upgrading the network.

 

What are people doing for wall plates for it? It seems that LC duplex keystones are dirt cheap, but I cant see anything for a more normal clipsal/deta plate, or a PDL one. There is those adapters for the older PDL plates,

 

but that would mean swapping the plate for a keystone one or PDL one with the adapter and changing my clipsal mechs for RF, BNC and cat5 over to ones that fit the PDL plate or having a second plate on the wall.

 

Obviously I can do it ghetto styles without a plate but I would rather do it right the first time.




Richard rich.ms


phrozenpenguin
  #3200348 26-Feb-2024 22:15
Can't help with the actual question sorry, but was interested as to why you want or need fibre internally at home?

 
 
 
 

richms

  #3200414 27-Feb-2024 10:16
phrozenpenguin:

 

Can't help with the actual question sorry, but was interested as to why you want or need fibre internally at home?

 

 

For now, 10 gig ethernet, but if I am putting all the effort in, no point dragging thick difficult to terminate cat6 around when the device interfaces are cheaper and cable is not much different to go with fiber right now and be set for 25 gig and more in the future if its ever needed. Also lower power consumption on things that will be on 24/7 will help too.




Richard rich.ms

phrozenpenguin
  #3200599 27-Feb-2024 19:59
richms:

 

phrozenpenguin:

 

Can't help with the actual question sorry, but was interested as to why you want or need fibre internally at home?

 

 

For now, 10 gig ethernet, but if I am putting all the effort in, no point dragging thick difficult to terminate cat6 around when the device interfaces are cheaper and cable is not much different to go with fiber right now and be set for 25 gig and more in the future if its ever needed. Also lower power consumption on things that will be on 24/7 will help too.

 

Fair enough, 25 gig seems a long way off for me and we dont have an issue with ethernet cables! I hadn't looked at the power consumption before, but pretty sure my network isn't pulling much. 



raytaylor
  #3205476 11-Mar-2024 17:51
You can use a PDL face plate grid  

 

PDL682VH - 2 gang

 

PDL681VH - 1 gang   

 

Then use a PDL keystone converter  

 

PDL615MKCWH which converts a standard PDL600 face plate port into a keystone port  

 

   

 

Then a duplex LCLC Coupler in a keystone form factor

 

FP-LCD-SM   (CDLNZ part code) or 
143313    (fs.com part code) 

 

 

 

Friends dont encourage friends to use PDL iconic so i dont advise you to use the following parts 

 

PDL331GC-VW - 1 gang
PDL332GC-VW - 2 gang
PDL319MKC-TN - keystone iconic converter




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Spreadsheet for Comparing Electricity Plans Here

Gordy7
  #3205481 11-Mar-2024 19:00
richms:

 

I'm going to do a fs.com order for a whole lot of pre-made 30-40m LC single mode patch cables to run thru the house alongside some very old cat5 runs prepping for upgrading the network.

 

 

Interested...

 

Do you have links to the particular cables you have been looking at?

 

Thanks.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Tinkerisk
  #3205485 11-Mar-2024 19:13
At the time, I installed Keystone modules (LC/LC couplers) and corresponding wall outlets and laid everything in empty conduits. This meant that I could later flexibly replace certain Ethernet cables (10Gb/s backbone) with OM4 optical fibre (up to 100Gb/s - 150m).




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: 12 RU HA server cluster, 0.1 PB storage on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

