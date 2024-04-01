Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Getting about 16-23MB/s when writing to a network drive over Wifi - how much faster can I go with new gear?
turtleattacks

867 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#312265 1-Apr-2024 19:51
Send private message

Hi guys, 

I'm getting about 16MB/s to about 20MB/s when writing to a Windows 10 machine over the wireless 5GHz network using my Macbook. The harddrive is a Western Digital Red SATA drive. 

 

The W10 machine is pretty much receiving at around 120-160Mbps.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In terms of trying to speed this up, what should I be looking for which of the following will really speed this up?

 

  • New routers (currently using a Fritz! Box and some Orbi mesh devices)
  • New wireless cards on the Windows desktop machine. (Intel® 802.11ac Dual Band 867Mbps wireless supports MU-MIMO and BT4.2)
  • Powerline networking
  • New SSD drives on the Windows machine.

Edit #1: I did notice that when I plugged this Windows machine into the router using a CAT5 cable, I was also getting about 20MB/s so wireless isn't exactly much slower. Which leads me to believe that Powerline might not help.

 

Edit #2: When trying to copy to the same Windows computer over Wifi, to its SSD, speeds are not much faster. In fact, it's about the same. So the bottleneck is obviously not the drive. 

 

Edit #3: Copying from the Windows SSD to the Windows SATA drive was pretty much immediate for a 1.1GB file.

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
cddt
1393 posts

Uber Geek


  #3213111 2-Apr-2024 08:23
Send private message

Use CAT6 or CAT5e to wire both the Windows and Mac machines to your router. Then you'll get ~100 MB/s. 




My referral links to sign up to: BigPipeMercury

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
RunningMan
8825 posts

Uber Geek


  #3213112 2-Apr-2024 08:29
Send private message

Wifi connect rate on the Macbook? (option key + click the wifi menu)

Jase2985
13401 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3213118 2-Apr-2024 08:47
Send private message

"Edit #1: I did notice that when I plugged this Windows machine into the router using a CAT5 cable, I was also getting about 20MB/s so wireless isn't exactly much slower."

 

That to me would suggest some of the issue is the Mac book, but it also depends on how far you are from the router/AP

 

Use cables if you can, if you can't with 866Mbps wifi i would expect about 40MB/s (320Mbps) as you usually get slightly less than half the advertised speed.



nztim
3673 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3213119 2-Apr-2024 08:48
Send private message

You wont know if the bottleneck is network or processing speed until you tried wired 

 

Use a USB-C network adapter to connect your MacBook to the LAN




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

turtleattacks

867 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3213120 2-Apr-2024 08:54
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

Wifi connect rate on the Macbook? (option key + click the wifi menu)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

So looks like 195Mb/s TX rate.

 

Looks like the bottleneck might be the Mac?

From my crude calculations 195Mb/s is about 27MB/s give or take.

 

Not that far from the transfer speeds I was getting. 

Jase2985
13401 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3213126 2-Apr-2024 09:04
Send private message

how far away is the mac from the access point/router?

turtleattacks

867 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3213135 2-Apr-2024 09:40
Send private message

Jase2985:

how far away is the mac from the access point/router?



About 10M with a wall in between.



Jase2985
13401 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3213138 2-Apr-2024 09:50
Send private message

turtleattacks:
Jase2985:

 

how far away is the mac from the access point/router?

 



About 10M with a wall in between.

 

and if you sit next to it how fast is it?

RunningMan
8825 posts

Uber Geek


  #3213140 2-Apr-2024 10:00
Send private message

turtleattacks:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

So your throughput is about what would be expected for that wifi connect rate. With 80MHz ac wifi you should be able to get about 4 times that if the network is not congested. Try moving closer to the wifi access point / router and re-test.

aj6828
132 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3213208 2-Apr-2024 12:08
Send private message

Get a wifi 6e card like 210ax with wif6e those are much better ..




Exclusive for Geekzone Members!

 

Get FREE SETUP & Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device too (NO-CGNAT) by default on all Hyperfibre & Max Fibre plans with Hyperline.co.nz powered by 2degrees

 

Hyperfibre plans available on Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz  

 

 

 

 

yitz
2033 posts

Uber Geek


  #3213214 2-Apr-2024 13:00
Send private message

An ad-hoc topology where WLAN adapters talk directly to each other will boost performance over infrastructure/AP mode.

 

On the Windows "server" you can set this up using netsh wlan set hostednetwork. Enable and disable as you need, use the ARP list command to find IP of the other machine, works great for one off transfers. You can also find GUI wrappers if you prefer.

 

 

Goosey
2757 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3213228 2-Apr-2024 14:07
Send private message

Where do the files live in the Mac? 
iCloud Drive?

 

 

turtleattacks

867 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3213232 2-Apr-2024 14:10
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

turtleattacks:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

So your throughput is about what would be expected for that wifi connect rate. With 80MHz ac wifi you should be able to get about 4 times that if the network is not congested. Try moving closer to the wifi access point / router and re-test.

 

 

Sorry if I'm being stupid but are you saying that 802.11ac WIFI (Wifi-5) should be able to get about 4x of what I'm getting in optimum conditions? 

 

 

eonsim
383 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3213233 2-Apr-2024 14:16
Send private message

Good quality Wifi 5 (AC) router and device should be able to deliver ~400-500mbps real world throughput (connection speed may say 833 Mb/s) if you don't have a lot of wireless noise in the area and your relatively close.

RunningMan
8825 posts

Uber Geek


  #3213236 2-Apr-2024 14:19
Send private message

turtleattacks: Sorry if I'm being stupid but are you saying that 802.11ac WIFI (Wifi-5) should be able to get about 4x of what I'm getting in optimum conditions? 

 

Yep, exactly right. Your TX rate (195 currently) can go as high as 866 Mb/s under perfect conditions. Actual real world throughput would be roughly 60% of that.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright