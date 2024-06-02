Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Using Starlink and Wifi Calling to fill in for poor cellular coverage
getontoit99

85 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#314956 2-Jun-2024 13:30
The HUHA animal sanctuary on Haywards Hill, next to and above the Hutt Valley, appears to have limited cellular coverage. 

Staff need to be reliably reachable as they move around the central part of the property, shown below. 

 

Starlink (where the red lines converge) is present and provides Internet access to Wi-Fi connected PCs in nearby buildings.

 

I'll try Wi-Fi calling over Starlink this week. My understanding is that this should work.

 

Q. If the wireless coverage was extended with one or suitable outside APs, could W-Fi calling be viable alternative to cellular coverage, in the area shown? 

 


 

Thanks

 

Scott

Dynamic
3830 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3243717 2-Jun-2024 13:43
Your testing next week will show whether it is a viable option.  I recommend testing at a variety of times of the day and a variety of call durations.  In my limited experience it works well but you get occasional call drops.

 

As this facility appears to be new, I'm hoping that someone had the foresight to run conduit between each of the buildings so that as well as power you can also pull some data cables through and use a couple of wireless access points around the property that connect back to a network switch near the Starlink unit.  You can use a mesh-type wifi distribution system but unless you are using top-shelf mesh gear where the backhaul (communication between the mesh devices) is done on a different frequency, your wireless bandwidth becomes self limiting and much more prone to congestion.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
nztim
3724 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3243778 2-Jun-2024 15:17
I will donate my time for HuHA

Happy to come look at this and find a solution, DM me




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Mark
1653 posts

Uber Geek


  #3243811 2-Jun-2024 18:32
I use voice over Wifi with Starlink ... it is mostly good.  Every few minutes you get a weird blip where you hear the other person talking slowly for a few seconds which I just assume is some sort of switch/handover between satellites.

 

 



getontoit99

85 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3245099 6-Jun-2024 10:18
I won't be progressing this any further. The guy there knows it all (he doesn't) and is a control freak. He's not interested in any input. 

Linux
11276 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245101 6-Jun-2024 10:38
My mate is on Starlink and WiFi calling works ok for them

CrazyM
110 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #3245108 6-Jun-2024 11:00
Mine works perfectly. No issues at all

nztim
3724 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3245109 6-Jun-2024 11:04
The size of the site needs wireless bridges (or fiber) from the main site and roof-top APs ensure outdoor Wi-Fi coverage for WiFi calling out to all the kennels and also Starlink ethernet adapter plus ethernet switch to connect it all together.

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

