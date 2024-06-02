getontoit99

The HUHA animal sanctuary on Haywards Hill, next to and above the Hutt Valley, appears to have limited cellular coverage.



Staff need to be reliably reachable as they move around the central part of the property, shown below.

Starlink (where the red lines converge) is present and provides Internet access to Wi-Fi connected PCs in nearby buildings.

I'll try Wi-Fi calling over Starlink this week. My understanding is that this should work.

Q. If the wireless coverage was extended with one or suitable outside APs, could W-Fi calling be viable alternative to cellular coverage, in the area shown?





Thanks

Scott