Hoping to get some advice on the config of my connection. I've just changed routers and moved to Quic 2gb Hyperfibre and having a couple of issues:

Some websites aren't loading

Certain devices can't connect to plex or are switching to indirect/relay stream. Seems to just be Samsung TV's so far, other devices are streaming ok.

I'm using a TP-Link BE19000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router and connected using Quic DHCP Auth. I suspect its DNS related but don't really know what to do next. I've tried both auto DNS and google/cloudflare etc.

Any advice would be much appreciated!