ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Connection issues after changing Router and ISP
z0ton

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315007 6-Jun-2024 21:52
Hoping to get some advice on the config of my connection. I've just changed routers and moved to Quic 2gb Hyperfibre and having a couple of issues:

 

  • Some websites aren't loading
  • Certain devices can't connect to plex or are switching to indirect/relay stream. Seems to just be Samsung TV's so far, other devices are streaming ok.

I'm using a TP-Link BE19000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router and connected using Quic DHCP Auth. I suspect its DNS related but don't really know what to do next. I've tried both auto DNS and google/cloudflare etc.

 

Any advice would be much appreciated!

Dynamic
3830 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245534 7-Jun-2024 07:40
This sounds to me like a possible MTU issue.  Have a shot at the following guide: Ping Test to determine Optimal MTU Size on Router - NETGEAR Support 




z0ton

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3246002 8-Jun-2024 11:42
Thanks for that, the highest number was 1472 so it aligns with my router being set at 1500.

 

I changed auth to PPPOE as a test and everything started working fine. Plex issue is sorted but still getting the issue of websites occasionally not loading or loading really slow.

Dynamic
3830 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246004 8-Jun-2024 11:49
Try dropping to 1492 and see if it helps.  Your issue reminds me of one we had with a client who could not access SOME resources on my.myob.co.nz.  Dropping to 1492 knocked the issue on the head.  It was not worth chargeable time to the client for us to dig further into why.




michaelmurfy
meow
13214 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246006 8-Jun-2024 12:15
Just have to say woah what... $1199 for a consumer grade router?! That's insane.

 

But you need a MTU of 1500 with IPoE and I suspect PPPoE won't give you full Hyperfibre speeds. Your router appears to be the problem here and if you can return it then I would suggest doing so and getting a more suitable router.




RunningMan
8907 posts

Uber Geek


  #3246020 8-Jun-2024 12:34
michaelmurfy:

 

Just have to say woah what... $1199 for a consumer grade router?! That's insane.

 

Yeah but it's a gaming router ;-)

Spyware
3728 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3246069 8-Jun-2024 13:05
Mightyape sell it for $1499.




z0ton

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3246070 8-Jun-2024 13:05
RunningMan:

michaelmurfy:


Just have to say woah what... $1199 for a consumer grade router?! That's insane.


Yeah but it's a gaming router ;-)



Yes I think you're right, I switched back to my synology and although I'm back to 1gb the connection is so much more stable and everything works with the exact same settings.

There isn't a lot of consumer options at the moment for hyperfibre. What would you recommend? I considered a ubiquiti router which in hindsight was probably the go.

Only wanting something capable of 2gb hyperfibre and 2.5gb lan.



RunningMan
8907 posts

Uber Geek


  #3246072 8-Jun-2024 13:11
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETNCM6010/Netcomm-CF60-Tri-Band-WiFi-6E-10G-HyperFibre-Route has been used successfully by a few people here if you want a consumer router.

 

MikroTik RB5009 would be my minimum pick though if you have the technical skillset.

RunningMan
8907 posts

Uber Geek


  #3246073 8-Jun-2024 13:13
And to add, a gaming router cannot magically make things faster for gaming, all it can do is slow other things down so the game has a higher priority. And those slowed down things are everything else you try to do...

