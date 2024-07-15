Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sxz

sxz

761 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315431 15-Jul-2024 20:47
Send private message

I've had very strange behavuor in my Genesis Energy EERO 6+ Router that's less than a year old.

 

2 weeks ago my laptop, PC, one security camera (but not the others) and wifi garage door opener all stopped connecting to the internet over that network.  No issue to the LAN TV (etc.), nor any of our android devicees, nor our newer cameras.  I managed to do some fiddling on my laptop and got it working, but not the other devices.  a few days later the laptop stopped again.  Here's where it gets weird:

 

I opened a guest wifi network, and that works fine (new SSID and password).  Trying to fix the problem for good I factory reset the EERO, but the same problem arose.  I've power cycled everything many times with no result.  I'm now back on the guest network and it's working fine.

 

I'm at a loss.  I've done troubleshooting for everything I can think of.  What would you try next?

zocster
1983 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3260019 15-Jul-2024 21:33
Send private message

When I had this happen to me, the ISP was at fault. But it sounds like your problem is different. Have you updated to the latest firmware? 




 

Andy Ghozali
Geekzone Member

Logo		 E: andy@ghozali.ru
M: +64 21 395 458
A: Andy's Business Services, 231 High St, Christchurch 8011, NZ
www.andy.mobifacebook icon linkedin icon instagram icon 

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).

sxz

sxz

761 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3260027 15-Jul-2024 22:19
Send private message

Yes firmware is all up to date.  When checking I've seen the app has a 'run health check' option, so I've done that.  It tells me everything is working correctly (which on LAN and the Guest network, it is).  

 

 

sxz

sxz

761 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3260028 15-Jul-2024 22:21
Send private message

Actually, my QNAP NAS is also not connecting, and that's LAN only.  This is getting frustrating...



taneb1
504 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Mercury

  #3260069 16-Jul-2024 08:47
Send private message

Just checking was it Genesis, or Mercury/Trustpower?

 

If it is Mercury/Trustpower, would suggest raising a ticket via the Contact Centre and having them escalate it as a fault, feel free to PM me an account number once you've raised this so I can keep an eye on it. 

 

Only thing I could suggest checking first would be that you aren't running a custom DNS configuration as believe the guest network treats DNS differently. 




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer

sxz

sxz

761 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3260073 16-Jul-2024 09:13
Send private message

Shoot, you are right, it's Mercury, not Genesis.  Yeah I've raised a ticket and am waiting for the response...

 

Thanks!

taneb1
504 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Mercury

  #3260082 16-Jul-2024 09:39
Send private message

sxz:

 

Shoot, you are right, it's Mercury, not Genesis.  Yeah I've raised a ticket and am waiting for the response...

 

Thanks!

 

 

All good, are you able to PM me an account number and I can escalate this internally / take a look to see if I can find anything. 




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer

zocster
1983 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3260090 16-Jul-2024 10:15
Send private message

Also, last time the mercury team, helped me with hard resetting, so they got me to re set up the eeros as they would out of the box, haven't fallen off since, touch wood. 




 

Andy Ghozali
Geekzone Member

Logo		 E: andy@ghozali.ru
M: +64 21 395 458
A: Andy's Business Services, 231 High St, Christchurch 8011, NZ
www.andy.mobifacebook icon linkedin icon instagram icon 



sxz

sxz

761 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3260233 16-Jul-2024 13:06
Send private message

taneb1:

 

sxz:

 

Shoot, you are right, it's Mercury, not Genesis.  Yeah I've raised a ticket and am waiting for the response...

 

Thanks!

 

 

All good, are you able to PM me an account number and I can escalate this internally / take a look to see if I can find anything. 

 

 

PM'd, thank you :)

