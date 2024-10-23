Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Ex. One.NZ Deco X50 firmware update issues.
HighAltitude

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#317521 23-Oct-2024 14:52
Send private message

Hi all,

 

I have an X50 v1.0 that I got some time back from Vodafone (now on.nz) (exact model is X50(NZVDF) that I am trying to upgrade the firmware to the official TP-Link firmware as opposed to the old One.NZ FW which seems really outdated and missing a lot of features.  

 

I've managed to get back to v1.2.2 firmware via the TP-Link guides on resetting back to a base firmware (for bricked devices for example) however whenever trying to install any of the most recent firmware versions via the TP-Link website it won't work.

 

If I do it via app I get I already have the latest firmware version (1.2.2 is not the latest by far for the 1.0 version of the X50) and if I do it via the web interface I get an "Upgrade failed. Please select the latest version of firmware to upgrade".  

 

I've got it all running now on the 1.2.2 firmware as I had it before but really wanting to get newer firmware since it has proper access control settings (whitelist) where as the latest One.NZ Firmware is really quite old and didn't have any of the newer features such as this.

 

Anyone had any luck or tips on trying to force the One.NZ Deco X50's to upgrade to the latest firmware?

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

 

Create new topic
snofil
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3329978 10-Jan-2025 11:52
Send private message

Hi,

 

Did you figure out a solution to this one? I just received some One X50 units and didn't realise they came with ISP firmware. Looks like they're at least missing VPN server and IOT wifi network. While they are getting new firmware, I'd suspect its just security fixes.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
boosacnoodle
936 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3329980 10-Jan-2025 11:55
Send private message

I have the same issue with X20's. Hoping to find a fix also.

snofil
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3329983 10-Jan-2025 12:02
Send private message

I've raised a support case with One. Not holding my breath on a resolution though. 



robjg63
4066 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3329990 10-Jan-2025 12:26
Send private message

Can you connect via a web browser to the router?

 

There is often an option to update via a downloaded file in the web based interface.

 

Does that work?




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

HighAltitude

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3329993 10-Jan-2025 12:50
Send private message

You can downgrade the firmware from isp firmware to a factory firmware but when you go to upgrade via manual web interface it will tell you the it thinks you have a newer firmware version and won't update.  Whatever checks the software is doing aren't technically correct and there is no way to verride this thus no way to upgrade firmware. 

 

 

 

Would be nice if perhaps one.nz got on board and actually helped pushed out an updated firmware with more modern features since it's because of the fact they've pushed the units out as "isp specific" that is causes the issue.

 

 

 

That or someone work out how to force the firmware update to get beyond the error message.  

r0bbie
236 posts

Master Geek


  #3330012 10-Jan-2025 13:43
Send private message

Ive looked into this too - as i wanted to do the same thing as tplink doesnt release upgrades often - its a special NZ version so its locked

robjg63
4066 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3330014 10-Jan-2025 13:57
Send private message

ONE NZ wont do anything.

 

One thing I do recall from mucking about with a much older TP-link router (a while back), is that if you were trying to update by selecting the file from your PC via the x50 web browser interface, the filename had to be quite short and it must be the ".bin" file you are selecting.

 

 

 

So try renaming the latest file (v1.6.3?) to "file.bin" and then see if it will look at it.

 

Dont hold your breath though.

 

EDIT: Clarified instruction to say use the x50 web browser interface

 

 

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright