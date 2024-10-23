HighAltitude

Hi all,

I have an X50 v1.0 that I got some time back from Vodafone (now on.nz) (exact model is X50(NZVDF) that I am trying to upgrade the firmware to the official TP-Link firmware as opposed to the old One.NZ FW which seems really outdated and missing a lot of features.

I've managed to get back to v1.2.2 firmware via the TP-Link guides on resetting back to a base firmware (for bricked devices for example) however whenever trying to install any of the most recent firmware versions via the TP-Link website it won't work.

If I do it via app I get I already have the latest firmware version (1.2.2 is not the latest by far for the 1.0 version of the X50) and if I do it via the web interface I get an "Upgrade failed. Please select the latest version of firmware to upgrade".

I've got it all running now on the 1.2.2 firmware as I had it before but really wanting to get newer firmware since it has proper access control settings (whitelist) where as the latest One.NZ Firmware is really quite old and didn't have any of the newer features such as this.

Anyone had any luck or tips on trying to force the One.NZ Deco X50's to upgrade to the latest firmware?

Cheers,