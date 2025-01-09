Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mounting ONT and power sockets in to Dynamix recessed network cabinet.
Benoire

#318361 9-Jan-2025 22:18
Howdy folks!

 

Following on from my other thread regarding moving the ONT and fibre line location I want to make sure this install is actually done properly as my current is a bit frankenstein'ish with the ONT attached to the small recessed cabinet via cable ties and power NOT in the cabinet at all!

 

So understanding that the cabinets have cut outs for sockets and lots of holes for surface mounting 'stuff' what is the go to method for power sockets and the ONT - once these are in I can't change them so I want to get them right from the get-go!

 

Ideas, thoughts, homebrew ideas etc. are very much welcome!

 

Cheers

 

Chris

tchart
  #3329803 9-Jan-2025 23:42
Not cheap but I use the LTT magnetic power bar mounts. Very impressive product. Wish the shipping wasn’t a killer.

https://www.lttstore.com/products/mcm-powerbarkey

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link).
jonb
  #3329898 10-Jan-2025 09:47
Wherever you decide, make sure you get the Sparky to repeat back to you where it is to be located, as they will likely but it in the most convenenient for them but inconvenient for you location.

 

My sparky put a boxy double socket in that protuded quite a way in, and not from one of the standard cutout holes on the edge of the cabinet.

Benoire

  #3329902 10-Jan-2025 09:56
I'll be installing the cabinet itself and our local sparky does what I ask generally.  There is a power socket that can be repurposed (i.e. use the cable rather than run a new line - we redid the electrics and full wiring in 2011 so its all new stuff) right where the cabinet needs to be so should be sorted there.



tchart
  #3330007 10-Jan-2025 13:18
jonb:

 

My sparky put a boxy double socket in that protuded quite a way in, and not from one of the standard cutout holes on the edge of the cabinet.

 

 

Mine put in a flush one on the edge which means some power supplies dont fit because of the lip of the cabinet :(

 

 

 

 

 

 

traderstu
  #3330024 10-Jan-2025 14:49
Here you go. A picture tells a thousand words. My sparky went for a very economical power socket. No need for a switch. Not sure of the model of this cabinet but it was a Dynamix, 310h x 390w o/a at the flanges. Attaching the ONT with cable ties is fairly std practice.

 

traderstu
  #3330025 10-Jan-2025 14:52
Also, should have said, mount it at eye level. Be nice to the chorus guy. :)

nztim
  #3330036 10-Jan-2025 15:35
Those reassess cabinets are horrible




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Jase2985
  #3330039 10-Jan-2025 15:50
nztim:

 

Those reassess cabinets are horrible

 

 

They serve a purpose, to hold a ONT, a router, an UPS and basic network distribution equipment, builders/sparkies cheap out and put one in thats too small, and you often see them crammed with stuff.

 

As a techie mine just has the ONT and router in it, and its cabled back to the rack in the cupboard next to it.

 

Here is mine, low profile double power point at the top, Chorus fibre comes in at the bottom (white cable) and i have a constant vigil with a 22Ah battery powering the ONT and Router via the barrel jacks to keep things tidy and only needing to use one powerpoint. Didnt need a patch panel, i just mounted 2x CAT6A RJ45's which run back to the patch panel in the network cupboard next to it.

 

Benoire

  #3330040 10-Jan-2025 15:54
That was my plan, get the 700mm size one for 8 port 2.5GBe POE switch + ONT with potential UPS for ONT/Switch.  The ONT then connects to my UDM Pro in the main rack with the homelab which then connects to the 8 port switch whcih feeds the main house drops and APs.  It also allows someone else in the future to install a basic router/switch in there directly.  I'm in a 90m2 house with only 2 cupboards and no garage so its either on full view OR in a cabinet.

Stu1
  #3330081 10-Jan-2025 18:05
You can get a bit in the cabinets, the biggest pain  is the modem. If we didn’t have a landline we could mount the modem 

 

 

 

raytaylor
  #3332112 16-Jan-2025 10:00
nztim:

 

Those reassess cabinets are horrible

 

 

I agree. 
Hills introduced them to the new zealand market as the Hills Home Hub. 
There was a full product suite for them, with devices that specifically mounted to the backplane  
 - Security Alarm system 
 - Ethernet switch 
 - Telephone patch panel 
 - Data patch panel 
 - TV distributor and amplifier of various types and sizes 
 - Infrared remote senders 
 - Home Audio / Speaker amplifier and controllers 
 - Power transformer module (to power other devices) 

But no one was buying those other modules beyond the basic ethernet patch panel and telephone patch panel, so they kinda left the market, but the panel idea remained. 

But then i figured for a home, there isnt actually much better available. 
You could put in a data rack but then most residential equipment is not rack mountable. So you end up with a mess. 

 

At least the panel has a holy backboard so things can be neatly cable tied in place - as long as the electrician installs an appropriately sized panel and not the tiny one pictured above. 

 

We do the fit out for a lot of new homes and for the smaller 2/3 bedroom ones, we have just started getting the electrician to put a twin power outlet in the top of the hallway closet and then we put in a couple of 3-gang data outlets as a patch panel (Outside/ONT, Lounge TV, Hallway AP, Bedroom 1/2/3 data outlets) and then a consumer router device can be screwed to the wall or sit on the top closet shelf.  

 

If we get a home hub panel put in, something always goes wrong. Either its too small or not enough power outlets inside it, or they will use a metal one when we ask for plastic, or its in the garage and not where the wifi needs to reach. 
So the "media closet" idea seems to suit us and customers much better. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Spreadsheet for Comparing Electricity Plans Here

