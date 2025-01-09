Howdy folks!

Following on from my other thread regarding moving the ONT and fibre line location I want to make sure this install is actually done properly as my current is a bit frankenstein'ish with the ONT attached to the small recessed cabinet via cable ties and power NOT in the cabinet at all!

So understanding that the cabinets have cut outs for sockets and lots of holes for surface mounting 'stuff' what is the go to method for power sockets and the ONT - once these are in I can't change them so I want to get them right from the get-go!

Ideas, thoughts, homebrew ideas etc. are very much welcome!

Cheers

Chris