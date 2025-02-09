Hi all,

I've finally decided to upgrade my network by setting up a wired mesh system throughout my home, along with a switch and other equipment. I've done quite a bit of research but still feel somewhat confused.

Currently, I'm using a TP-Link Deco mesh system, and my ISP-provided modem (a Huawei device connecting the ONT and Deco – though I'm not sure if it should be called a "modem") is only acting as a bridge between the ONT and Deco. Would replacing this modem bring noticeable improvements?

If a replacement is necessary, can I consider a modem without built-in Wi-Fi? Is there any model recommendations? Looking at TP-Link ER605/EdgeRouter ER-X



Also any recommendation for swith? I’m currently on the Fibre Max plan, and it seems that 1 Gigabit is sufficient but still there are many options and price variations.



Thanks in advcance!