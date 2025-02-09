Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Will replacing ONE NZ's modem bring a noticeable change?
wza1212

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#318659 9-Feb-2025 05:21
Send private message

Hi all,

 

I've finally decided to upgrade my network by setting up a wired mesh system throughout my home, along with a switch and other equipment. I've done quite a bit of research but still feel somewhat confused.

 

Currently, I'm using a TP-Link Deco mesh system, and my ISP-provided modem (a Huawei device connecting the ONT and Deco – though I'm not sure if it should be called a "modem") is only acting as a bridge between the ONT and Deco. Would replacing this modem bring noticeable improvements?

 

If a replacement is necessary, can I consider a modem without built-in Wi-Fi? Is there any model recommendations? Looking at TP-Link ER605/EdgeRouter ER-X

Also any recommendation for swith? I’m currently on the Fibre Max plan, and it seems that 1 Gigabit is sufficient but still there are many options and price variations.

Thanks in advcance!

Create new topic
MaxineN
Max
1777 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3340693 9-Feb-2025 05:34
Send private message

If you don't have voice just get rid of the Huawei DN8, as the Decos support VLAN tagging. That cuts down the complexity and then you can just have a dumb unmanaged switch from the first deco if you need any extra Ethernet.

 

 

 

Although you could go the other way around and get something more fun and turn the Decos into access points (feature you can set in the app), which will remove the double NAT situation you're probably in now, and keep the Huawei in play.

 

 

 

Will you gain anything? Not really anything except removing complexity. 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.



RunningMan
8970 posts

Uber Geek


  #3340703 9-Feb-2025 09:17
Send private message

MaxineN:Will you gain anything? Not really anything except removing complexity. 

 

 

There's a pretty strong argument that reducing complexity is a substantial gain!

RunningMan
8970 posts

Uber Geek


  #3340705 9-Feb-2025 09:21
Send private message

wza1212:[snip] by setting up a wired mesh system throughout my home, along with a switch and other equipment. 

 

 

Being pedantic, it's not really mesh if the backhaul is wired. Multiple access points that are cabled is just multiple access points. Multiple access points where you cannot cable them and therefore uses a different wifi channel for the backhaul is called mesh.

 

What you're proposing to do with the cabled backhaul is definitely the superior option. Radio spectrum is a shared resource so you will always be at the mercy of other sources of RF, being it your neighbour's wifi or some other interference.



scuwp
3888 posts

Uber Geek


  #3340731 9-Feb-2025 10:43
Send private message

Best thing I ever did was remove the OneNZ supplied modem from my mesh set-up, against their tech supports 'party line' that it wouldn't work.  Plugged the deco straight into the ONT and away it went, didn't have to touch a thing.  So much simpler/better.   




Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation

wza1212

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3342834 14-Feb-2025 11:30
Send private message

Ok, so if get rid of the Huawei and just set the Main Deco as the modem/router, I assumed the switch will be put between Main Deco and Sub decos?

ONT - Main Deco - Switch - multiple decos

something like this?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79368 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3342839 14-Feb-2025 11:43
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

wza1212:[snip] by setting up a wired mesh system throughout my home, along with a switch and other equipment. 

 

 

Being pedantic, it's not really mesh if the backhaul is wired. Multiple access points that are cabled is just multiple access points. Multiple access points where you cannot cable them and therefore uses a different wifi channel for the backhaul is called mesh.

 

What you're proposing to do with the cabled backhaul is definitely the superior option. Radio spectrum is a shared resource so you will always be at the mercy of other sources of RF, being it your neighbour's wifi or some other interference.

 

 

I disagree with this definition. A mesh network can use wired or wireless backhaul. What defines it is the central management feature and the system's ability to reduce Wi-Fi interference between nodes. 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | GoodSync 

lxsw20
3562 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3342859 14-Feb-2025 12:46
Send private message

freitasm:

 

I disagree with this definition. A mesh network can use wired or wireless backhaul. What defines it is the central management feature and the system's ability to reduce Wi-Fi interference between nodes. 

 

 

 

 

You could argue that defines most enterprise Wi-Fi systems which I wouldn't consider mesh (even if they can as a last resort) Thinking Meraki/Aruba etc. 

 

 

 

Anyway its all semantics at the end of the day. If you can do wired backhaul, do it. 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79368 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3342860 14-Feb-2025 13:05
Send private message

lxsw20:

 

Anyway its all semantics at the end of the day. If you can do wired backhaul, do it. 

 

 

That's the way. If you can do wired backhaul, while centrally managing everything, that's the best. It keeps the speed consistent to the nodes, without interference, and keeps more spectrum free for actual devices to use.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | GoodSync 

lexie11
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #3350403 5-Mar-2025 12:28
Send private message

Hi, I have a similar issue as the OP. However, our ONT box is in the garage and there are LAN ports in the living room. Is it possible to leave the main Deco in the living room and connect it to the ONT via the LAN ports?

r0bbie
245 posts

Master Geek


  #3350407 5-Mar-2025 12:49
Send private message

yes - if you have a lan port in the garage , on your patch panel - just patch the lan port in the garage to the lounge port

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright