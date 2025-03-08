Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Deco x53 Fiber and One Nz
retroman

15 posts

Geek


#318958 8-Mar-2025 20:48
Send private message

Been with Vodafone/OneNZ for nearly 5 years on a fibre plan which has just worked. About two weeks ago on the 24th of Feb 2025 after a short call to One NZ for a technical matter for clarification I was told the Ultrahub was out dated and not supported I should purchase one of there Deco Units as a replacement.

 

After a quick factory reset the Ultrahub was working fine and all my network stuff was happy. The words of DOOM and persuasion kept running in my head. So on the 5th March 2025 I ordered one through a One NZ Store and on the 6th It arrived on the doorstep, Later on in the afternoon I opened the package and was shocked that this unit seems to be marked dsl modem.

 

On the 7th with Many questions and a lot of bad google searches for the answers to a simple question neither One NZ or TP-link had any useful documentation on web sites made for the hard of vision A phone call was made to One NZ after a hour talking to many help staff on the phone the answer was given also they seamed to think it was faulty and I should take it back to the shop at this point I had not opened the box.

 

So later on in the after noon after rearranging my network cables so my network would still function after the install of the Deco so for the first 1/4 hour was a nightmare using a app to set up the Deco. I was testing using my laptop on cat6 cable for isolation reasons and it seamed to work ok? the network addresses where strange, back to the app and I was able to change the ip to the original Ultrahub.

 

So it was safe to hook up the rest of the network, then the nightmare begun the unit had a strange Subnet mask something much bigger than a class C network address space. I found this when trying to point the DNS server to my Pi-Hole and to use the DHCP functions of the same Pi-Hole. An added insult there was no way I could get the phone to work there was a disconnected tone but nothing else it could not ring out and be called. So for about 3/4's of an hour with an app that was buggy that could not make the router reboot or save configuration changes. I gave up after reading the reviews of the app and reinstalled the Ultrahub.

 

This morning the 8th March I wanted to see how the unit may work in a different mode. Another 10 mins of fluffing with the app, it was trying to connect to the old setup. In the end I now have two setups in the app. It worked Ok as a access point, with out any outstanding features.

 

So it is the Fisher Price my first wifi or a router with "training wheels" and the phone did not work with it I took it back to the One NZ shop. To add insult to injury I now have to pay a cancellation fee just to hand back the Deco that does not work as needed and does not let my  phone work that we are paying for. This is after paying for a courier fee to get the Deco in the first place Do I feel ripped off yes I do.

 

I am planing on Monday taking this device back to One NZ office at smalls farm, it is how a company deals with its problems is how you see how good they are and my thoughts are Run away! Change company....

 

Suggestions?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Bung
6386 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3351605 9-Mar-2025 07:29
Send private message

Does kiwifidget's saga give any pointers? https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=316067

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3355 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3351633 9-Mar-2025 08:20
Send private message

Bung:

 

Does kiwifidget's saga give any pointers? https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=316067

 

 

I was going to say, this is just about my specialist topic now.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3355 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3351634 9-Mar-2025 08:26
Send private message

It is a fibre and a DSL modem. You need to plug the cable from the ONT into one of the 3 ethernet ports. The phone goes into the green port. 

 

Yes, it's default IP configuration will not match the old Ultrahub. It probably came with 192.168.68.1 and 255.255.252.0. Use the app to change it to 192.168.1.1 and 255.255.255.0.

 

The homephone did not work straight out of the box and I did have to engage One support to set that up. I was given the impression by One that they have to do something at their end to "register" the X53 to the phone number only after its connected to the ONT. This is not something you get told about in advance, only after you set it all up and discover your phone isnt working. I believe the X53 is supposed to register itself to the phone number but in my experience this did not happen.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!



kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3355 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3351636 9-Mar-2025 08:31
Send private message

It is beyond annoying to have to use the app to do the config. I much prefer a webpage for management.

 

The Ultrahub is a great unit, and if it's management portal hadnt chucked a massive wobbly on me, I'd still be using it with my X20s as WAPs.

 

The X53 gets really hot too, and I'm not sure thats a good thing. 

 

I have nothing nice to say about One support. My experiences with them in the last 12 months have been abysmal.

 

But they made me go back on to a 2 year contract when they replaced the Ultrahub (which had a fault) with the X53, so I'm stuck with One for the time being. 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

retroman

15 posts

Geek


  #3351675 9-Mar-2025 13:04
Send private message

Yea I feel the pain, think I may be living it too...

I have had to deal with the company ISP with hosting Orcon/Vocus/2 degrees and there help has been awesome.

Ihug was great to deal with too. 

As of Monday I plan to return the Deco to head office, as it did not meet my needs. 

robjg63
4089 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3351687 9-Mar-2025 14:41
Send private message

I feel your irritation (not a ONE NZ customer though).

 

That unit will work on UFB. They are using a router that covers any sort of connection.

 

You will have to do any setup via a phone app - just the way they are..

 

Have you had a look at the PBtech setup guide here?

 

I do recall when I replaced an HG659 with a TP-Link Deco M4, it took a couple of minutes after setting everything up for it to connect the first time - don't be too hasty.

 

If you can get it to connect to the internet then you will prove it is not faulty - probably low odds that it is...

 

Info here on setting the subnet masks.

 

 

 

Presumably One NZ have to set up the VOIP phone port - or give you settings to do it.

 

 

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

MaxineN
Max
1758 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3351697 9-Mar-2025 15:49
Send private message

robjg63:

 

I feel your irritation (not a ONE NZ customer though).

 

That unit will work on UFB. They are using a router that covers any sort of connection.

 

You will have to do any setup via a phone app - just the way they are..

 

Have you had a look at the PBtech setup guide here?

 

I do recall when I replaced an HG659 with a TP-Link Deco M4, it took a couple of minutes after setting everything up for it to connect the first time - don't be too hasty.

 

If you can get it to connect to the internet then you will prove it is not faulty - probably low odds that it is...

 

Info here on setting the subnet masks.

 

 

 

Presumably One NZ have to set up the VOIP phone port - or give you settings to do it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nope! No customer is to be provided the SIP details. It relies on the serial number of the X53 (and it MUST be the first thing connected to the ONT. Nothing in between. 

 

 

 

OP how long did you actually give the X53? And was the connection actually functioning? By default, you should have been up and running automatically within 5 minutes without the app. I also wonder if One NZ also ensured the X53 was the device configured for SIP (there can only be one, but you can multiple assigned to the provisioning side, but only 1 is allowed to pull details).




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP



retroman

15 posts

Geek


  #3351763 9-Mar-2025 20:33
Send private message

Ok I had a connection and it did connect to the  Internet and got speeds similar to the Ultra Hub it was connected to the ONT. I worked with it for an hour the Deco did get very toasty would have loved to had a thermal camera watching the air flow... It did have a web interface only with some rudimentary stats not shown on the app...    

 

Where things got bad for me as My Pi-Hole controls the DNS and DHCP I lost connection to my NAS/Mediaserver/Develomnt web server and any other device I was relying on address translation from IP address to device.local name spaces

Yes I could reserve and make it do the DHCP with the same IP addresses (not documented on One NZ or TP-link), there was no local DNS records I could find. Many settings just not could be changed or the reset promised would not reset the unit. Finally the Phone would not work I was assured by One NZ (what a terrible name for Google searching) that the phone should work it did not.   

Where my gripe is the documentation on One NZ is its plug and pray with an app yes I said Pray not play as there docs said and Tp-Links site was pretty much the same.

I was Sold the unit as One NZ where adamant my Ultrahub was obsolete, I only have three WiFi devices Two Google TV/Chromecast and one tablet. My phone I just use carrier data and the laptop is often paired via hotspot or ethanet cable only   

retroman

15 posts

Geek


  #3351764 9-Mar-2025 20:37
Send private message

PS this is at my mothers place and the thing had to work with the phone, after that hour I had to be other places so I plugged in the ultra hub so the phones work... Did not feel like talking to the help desk again... they said set it up it should just work...

Forums like this I do trust and find valuable information, you can't use information in forums telling the help desk what to do.     

MaxineN
Max
1758 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3351767 9-Mar-2025 20:43
Send private message

retroman:

 

Ok I had a connection and it did connect to the  Internet and got speeds similar to the Ultra Hub it was connected to the ONT. I worked with it for an hour the Deco did get very toasty would have loved to had a thermal camera watching the air flow... It did have a web interface only with some rudimentary stats not shown on the app...    

 

Where things got bad for me as My Pi-Hole controls the DNS and DHCP I lost connection to my NAS/Mediaserver/Develomnt web server and any other device I was relying on address translation from IP address to device.local name spaces

Yes I could reserve and make it do the DHCP with the same IP addresses (not documented on One NZ or TP-link), there was no local DNS records I could find. Many settings just not could be changed or the reset promised would not reset the unit. Finally the Phone would not work I was assured by One NZ (what a terrible name for Google searching) that the phone should work it did not.   

Where my gripe is the documentation on One NZ is its plug and pray with an app yes I said Pray not play as there docs said and Tp-Links site was pretty much the same.

I was Sold the unit as One NZ where adamant my Ultrahub was obsolete, I only have three WiFi devices Two Google TV/Chromecast and one tablet. My phone I just use carrier data and the laptop is often paired via hotspot or ethanet cable only   

 

 

 

 

If I remember correctly you can turn off DHCP and point it to something else. I'll need to grab out my X50 but I think this can be done. Before you try and return it to smales farm, let me have a dig and I'll come back to you.

 

edit: corrected, you cannot, see https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=318958&page_no=2




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

MaxineN
Max
1758 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3351768 9-Mar-2025 20:46
Send private message

retroman:

 

PS this is at my mothers place and the thing had to work with the phone, after that hour I had to be other places so I plugged in the ultra hub so the phones work... Did not feel like talking to the help desk again... they said set it up it should just work...

Forums like this I do trust and find valuable information, you can't use information in forums telling the help desk what to do.     

 

 

 

 

@NickR1 tagging Nick as I suspect the X53 is not assigned the LL.

 

 

 

Also I understand the grief, I wore my One NZ hat helping customers such as yourself when we didn't get it right the first time until April of 2024. Whilst I'd like to wear it again, the best I can do is tag the folk who do watch this place and can help in the same way I did a while ago.

 

 

 

I'll come back to you tomorrow with a guide if I can see what you want can be done.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

NickR1
89 posts

Master Geek

One NZ

  #3351770 9-Mar-2025 20:50
Send private message

Hello,

 

Please DM me the account info related to the phone issue and I'll see what I can do tomorrow.

 

 

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3355 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3351781 9-Mar-2025 22:02
Send private message

My X53 out of the box had no phone details set up in it.

 

I had to connect it to the ONT, contact Support, and then someOne configured the homephone to it.

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

MaxineN
Max
1758 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3351842 10-Mar-2025 04:47
Send private message

kiwifidget:

 

My X53 out of the box had no phone details set up in it.

 

I had to connect it to the ONT, contact Support, and then someOne configured the homephone to it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

This should not be the case at all.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

retroman

15 posts

Geek


  #3351962 10-Mar-2025 09:28
Send private message

MaxineN:

 

retroman:

 

PS this is at my mothers place and the thing had to work with the phone, after that hour I had to be other places so I plugged in the ultra hub so the phones work... Did not feel like talking to the help desk again... they said set it up it should just work...

Forums like this I do trust and find valuable information, you can't use information in forums telling the help desk what to do.     

 

 

 

 

@NickR1 tagging Nick as I suspect the X53 is not assigned the LL.

 

 

 

Also I understand the grief, I wore my One NZ hat helping customers such as yourself when we didn't get it right the first time until April of 2024. Whilst I'd like to wear it again, the best I can do is tag the folk who do watch this place and can help in the same way I did a while ago.

 

 

 

I'll come back to you tomorrow with a guide if I can see what you want can be done.

 

 

 

 

When I was trying to change the DNS to one inside my network the thing complained and put me on to the DHCP page Neither could be changed and when I had a setting that it was happy with the app could not do the save and reset thing. I even took out the power to simulate the restart all setting where where I left them with no changes to the one that I was after... 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright