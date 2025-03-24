Just a heads up, ourselves and many other ISPs both in NZ and internationally have started seeing a couple of DrayTek CVE's being exploited over the last ~24 hours.

One of the symptoms of this is the internet connection bouncing up and down, due to the DrayTek encountering a buffer overflow from these exploits.

While I don't have all the detail, general rules apple:

If you're using a DrayTek router, please ensure it's up to date.

If you're using a DrayTek router and your connection is bouncing up and down hinting at being hit by the exploit, reset it, update it, and reconfigure.

More info:



https://www.draytek.com/about/security-advisory/buffer-overflow-vulnerabilities-(cve-2024-51138-cve-2024-51139)



https://www.draytek.com/about/security-advisory/denial-of-service,-information-disclosure,-and-code-execution-vulnerabilities