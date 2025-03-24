Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DrayTek CVE's being exploited - patch now!

saf

saf

#319120 24-Mar-2025 10:53
Just a heads up, ourselves and many other ISPs both in NZ and internationally have started seeing a couple of DrayTek CVE's being exploited over the last ~24 hours.

 

One of the symptoms of this is the internet connection bouncing up and down, due to the DrayTek encountering a buffer overflow from these exploits.

 

While I don't have all the detail, general rules apple:
If you're using a DrayTek router, please ensure it's up to date.
If you're using a DrayTek router and your connection is bouncing up and down hinting at being hit by the exploit, reset it, update it, and reconfigure.

 

More info:

 


https://www.draytek.com/about/security-advisory/buffer-overflow-vulnerabilities-(cve-2024-51138-cve-2024-51139)

 


https://www.draytek.com/about/security-advisory/denial-of-service,-information-disclosure,-and-code-execution-vulnerabilities

 

 




drquack32
  #3356876 24-Mar-2025 12:23
Yeah the punishing thing is I checked this last week. It did not list the 2120s as a compromised model but have two of those that have flaked out. Last firmware is 2019 so only option is to replace

