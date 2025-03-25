I'm starting to think that there is an id-ten-t error present on my home network...

My current home network has everything all on the one subnet - IoT, cameras, trusted devices, the lot. I'd like to do something about this, even if more out of curiosity than anything else.

I have a Mikrotik RB4011 in my shed that does all my routing, DHCP etc. That is connected to an Aruba 2930f via Cat6, in the house. From there to an Aruba 315-AP.

The Mikrotik has a VLan created on it, second DHCP and address list etc - I'm pretty comfortable that I've got it sorted (except the firewall, currently all blocked while I sort the inside out, that can come later). The 315 has a wireless network created that should be tagging traffic with VLan40 - If I connect the AP directly to the Mikrotik, the AP gets its IP address on the untagged subnet, and wireless devices that connect to the VLan SSID get an IP on the VLan subnet from the Mikrotik. Devices that connect to the original SSID get a non-VLan IP address. Happy.

Things start to fall apart when I include the Aruba Switch into the mix. For the life of me, I can't work out how to pass both tagged and untagged data through it. All the guides I can find seem to be slightly different from what I'm doing, although I can't understand why my configuration isn't common.

I have created a VLan on the switch, that was easy enough. Port 2 has the AP connected to it, port 10 is the link to the Mikrotik. I have read enough to know I don't think I need to use "trunking" as HP call it, because there is only one cat6 going back to the Mikrotik, but I do know that port 2 needs to be able to pass both tagged and untagged through to port 10, which needs to be able to pass both through to the Mikrotik.

What is the correct combination of tagged/untagged selections on port 2 and 10? The default VLan1 is selected as "untagged" on all ports, I get that. Reading through my post, I'm now wondering if it is then as simple as selecting VLan40, and tagging both port 2 and 10? I thought I had done that last night, when I was mucking around, but now I'm not so sure.