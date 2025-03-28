I’m wanting to change router from an Edgerouter to a Unifi UXG Lite for my router. Keen on some advice to check I’m not going to make a mess of this - as it hasn’t seemed straightforward on first attempt.

The rest of my core network includes:

2x Unifi APs, controlled by a local Unifi controller

A couple of switches

A synology NAS

A Home Assistant box

The above are all set to static IP on the devices. The Edgerouter does DHCP for all the other devices, inc phones, laptops, Shelly’s etc.

I disconnected the Edgerouter and put the UXG Lite in its place. It popped up in the controller to adopt, but after adopting goes offline. My suspicion is that it is converting to a loopback address as it is getting confused with some of the devices with a static IP - but I don’t have any info to prove that.

I was hoping not to have to rebuild the network from a blank controller, but I’m not sure how I get the new UXG Lite adopted to the existing controller….any ideas?