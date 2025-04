dbuckley: I've got a few remote locations that want to connect to a central location over a site-to-site VPN, but the problem is, the central location is being shut down. Is there a cloud provider that provides site-to-site VPNs as a service? Google has provided little help. I know I could knock something up in the cloud myself, but I'd like a commercial offering so it stops being my problem.

What is the Current Cloud managed VPN that you are using? (if its meraki or Forti some MSP's could take this over and carry on managing this)

Would you want the Cloud provider manage all the endpoint routers and VPN service?

Are you wanting something that will work with your existing routers or are you looking at replacing your routers?

Would you prefer to set it up and manage it your self with some guidance?

What is the Current setup consist of such as Routers make model and so on?

Where are the locations, and are they in fiber fed areas, how many remote sites are we talking about here?

There are many ways to skin this cat, i have a few ideas that i could point you towards but more information would be good to point you in the right direction.

I have a few sites setup with various VPN's and configurations as we offer this as a service to our Customers via our MSP.