I have just moved into my first home and the WIFI is not working great.

The house is 2 story but is a bit unusual with the floor upstairs being concrete. The ONT is upstairs in the lounge in one corner of the house. The bed rooms are down stairs on the opposite corner of the house, so WIFI is almost non existent in the bedrooms.

I am wondering what the best options for a home network are. The hose was build in mid 2000s and has no RJ45's in any of the rooms. There are RJ11's in just about every room though. Could these be used to pull some CAT-6 through?

I guess my perfect world solution would be ethernet ports in all rooms but don't want to rip the walls up to do it.

are powerline adapters a good option? or maybe a range extender in the stairwell?