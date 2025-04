My setup with Skinny is Huawei HG659 and an ethernet connection from it to a Synology RT1900ac to supply wifi at the far end of the house.

Up till now, wifi speed from both was in the region of 50/20.

With fibre connected, the Huawei is doing 230/100 but the Synology is only doing 90/90, these are both wifi speeds.

Should the Synology be able to do better than this and if so, any suggestions on what I need to do to improve it?

Thanks.