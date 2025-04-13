Hi all,

I'm hoping someone might be able to offer some insight into a repeater problem. I've been using a Fritz 3000 as a LAN bridge (to a 7590) with no problems for a couple of years, with 2 or 3 items connecting to it via wifi. Today I tried connecting something to it via the second LAN port, as I wanted a really fast, stable connection, but not only did it not work, the repeater dropped out all together, no longer showing on the Fritzbox Home Network page. As soon as I unplugged it all was well again. Am I missing something here?

Thanks for any help