So my current setup to provide wi-fi and ethernet at the back of the house is a Synology RT 1900ac router running in wireless AP mode, wired back to the main router, a Huawei hg659.

Wi-fi from the Synology is pretty poor and I want to get something that will give me better coverage. I also need something that has 4 LAN ports if possible.

Budget under $200 if that's realistic?