Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)WiFi Router Life Expectancy
AxisOfBeagles

40 posts

Geek


#319388 20-Apr-2025 15:19
Send private message quote this post

My WiFi router recently died. I purchased it (Asus RT-AC5300) back in May of 2019. It died earlier this month - just shy of 6 years on.

 

Initially somewhat miffed I asked a couple friends and did a quick Google search ... seems to be the general consensus that these things have a lifespan of only 3 to 5 years. Which I guess means I got a reasonable life out of this very good router ... but still seems somehow wrong that it only lasted 6 years.

 

What's your experience with lifespan of a decent router?

 

 

 

PS ... for the record; still happy with Asus, and am replacing it with an Asus RT-AX5400.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
richms
27878 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3365998 20-Apr-2025 15:27
Send private message quote this post

That seems about right, there is flash memory in them that is constantly being written to which will then result in it corrupting and not booting when at the end of life. Also, there are capacitors that are being baked by the design of the device.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
djtOtago
1120 posts

Uber Geek


  #3366001 20-Apr-2025 16:10
Send private message quote this post

My Fritzbox 7490 lasted 8 years or so. It was only the power supply that stopped working, which I could have replaced

 

Decided to upgrade to a WiFi 6 setup. 

Senecio
2651 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3366002 20-Apr-2025 16:40
Send private message quote this post

My Amplifi HD router lasted about 7 years before it died at Christmas just gone.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright