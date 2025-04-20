AxisOfBeagles

My WiFi router recently died. I purchased it (Asus RT-AC5300) back in May of 2019. It died earlier this month - just shy of 6 years on.

Initially somewhat miffed I asked a couple friends and did a quick Google search ... seems to be the general consensus that these things have a lifespan of only 3 to 5 years. Which I guess means I got a reasonable life out of this very good router ... but still seems somehow wrong that it only lasted 6 years.

What's your experience with lifespan of a decent router?

PS ... for the record; still happy with Asus, and am replacing it with an Asus RT-AX5400.