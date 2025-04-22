Metamorphic

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
PoE IP camera cable install questions
Hi everyone,

 

I want to run ethernet cable from an indoor managed PoE switch to an outdoor Reolink PoE camera, that will be mounted on one of my home's outdoor corner walls using this mount.  I'm unsure if I can do the install myself, or I need to hire someone. Irrespective of whether I do it myself for not, I'd like to be sure I am asking the right questions. 

 

  • This specialist website strongly recommends using outdoor rated ethernet cable even when it is going to be installed in PVC conduit outdoors. Do you agree?
  • Is PVC conduit outdoors even necessary? I can see an argument for using some kind of waterproof box to cover up the camera's pig tails and ethernet connector, for both waterproofing and aesthetic reasons. But apart from that, is running outdoor rated ethernet cable vertically and horizontally along the side of the house just fine? I assume that irrespective of whether conduit is used, when the cable goes through the wall the hole will always need to be sealed with silicone sealant.
  • Is it legal in NZ to have outdoor rated ethernet cable also run indoors in a residence, with termination in a network switch? I ask because in the U.S. it seems can be legal in residences when done right, but is largely illegal in commercial settings (for fire safety).
  • I suppose it is theoretically possible to use indoor rated cable, and connect it indoors to outdoor rated cable using a RJ45 Coupler. However, the camera itself already has a built-in female RJ45 jack on the end of a cable, which means adding a coupler would result in using 4 RJ45 connectors in total from the switch to the camera. I understand using too many RJ45 connectors can lead to failure. Is using a coupler too risky in this application, or just fine?

Thanks.

you may be over thinking this, e.g. if the exterior wall penetration is behind the mount you plan to use, then stand ethernet cable will be find (the camera typically has a weather seal, and then yep, the penetration hole would just be big enough for the RJ45 to get through and then sealed).  If you need a significant external length of cable to get to where the camera will be mounted, I'd be running the cable it in conduct, (and then again internal rated ethernet cable inside the conduct would be fine, as its all weather sealed inside the conduct).  External ethernet cable is really only needed when it will be exposed to harsh elements. 

 

I'm sure others have differing views (the joys of a forum).

 

 

 

  

 
 
 
 

nicmair:

 

you may be over thinking this, e.g. if the exterior wall penetration is behind the mount you plan to use, then stand ethernet cable will be find 

 

 

I should have mentioned that the hole in the wall will be about 1m away from the camera itself, and will go down into a 1st floor living room (coming out behind a curtain). Initially I was planning on running the cable down from the 2nd floor roof, but that will require scaffolding and crawling through the ceiling, which will be expensive.

 

Can I ask why you would use conduit instead of using outdoor rated cable? For the looks, or that's just how it's always done here?

I would use outdoor rated ethernet cable (for the outdoor bit...see next point).

 

I would also terminate to a wall plate (inside the house) so that I can then just run any old Cat 5e/6/7/etc between a switch and it.

 

You're probably _supposed_ to put it through conduit. Lots of people seem to have just run it though.

