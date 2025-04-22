Metamorphic

Hi everyone,
I want to run ethernet cable from an indoor managed PoE switch to an outdoor Reolink PoE camera, that will be mounted on one of my home's outdoor corner walls using this mount. I'm unsure if I can do the install myself, or I need to hire someone. Irrespective of whether I do it myself for not, I'd like to be sure I am asking the right questions.
- This specialist website strongly recommends using outdoor rated ethernet cable even when it is going to be installed in PVC conduit outdoors. Do you agree?
- Is PVC conduit outdoors even necessary? I can see an argument for using some kind of waterproof box to cover up the camera's pig tails and ethernet connector, for both waterproofing and aesthetic reasons. But apart from that, is running outdoor rated ethernet cable vertically and horizontally along the side of the house just fine? I assume that irrespective of whether conduit is used, when the cable goes through the wall the hole will always need to be sealed with silicone sealant.
- Is it legal in NZ to have outdoor rated ethernet cable also run indoors in a residence, with termination in a network switch? I ask because in the U.S. it seems can be legal in residences when done right, but is largely illegal in commercial settings (for fire safety).
- I suppose it is theoretically possible to use indoor rated cable, and connect it indoors to outdoor rated cable using a RJ45 Coupler. However, the camera itself already has a built-in female RJ45 jack on the end of a cable, which means adding a coupler would result in using 4 RJ45 connectors in total from the switch to the camera. I understand using too many RJ45 connectors can lead to failure. Is using a coupler too risky in this application, or just fine?
Thanks.