Metamorphic

you may be over thinking this, e.g. if the exterior wall penetration is behind the mount you plan to use, then stand ethernet cable will be find (the camera typically has a weather seal, and then yep, the penetration hole would just be big enough for the RJ45 to get through and then sealed). If you need a significant external length of cable to get to where the camera will be mounted, I'd be running the cable it in conduct, (and then again internal rated ethernet cable inside the conduct would be fine, as its all weather sealed inside the conduct). External ethernet cable is really only needed when it will be exposed to harsh elements.

I'm sure others have differing views (the joys of a forum).